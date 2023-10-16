《Better Off (Alone, Pt. III)》歌詞｜Alan Walker, Dash Berlin, Vikkstar新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Alan Walker, Dash Berlin, Vikkstar《Better Off (Alone, Pt. III)》 | 目錄
Alan Walker, Dash Berlin, Vikkstar《Better Off (Alone, Pt. III)》｜新歌試聽
Alan Walker, Dash Berlin, Vikkstar《Better Off (Alone, Pt. III)》｜製作
有待更新
Alan Walker, Dash Berlin, Vikkstar《Better Off (Alone, Pt. III)》｜歌詞
This could be a good night, for good times and you look like a good time
We're dancing to dancing in the moonlight
Now I want you bad
Can you make me feel better
This could be a good night, for good times and you look like a good time
We're dancing to dancing in the moonlight
Now I want you bad
Can you make me feel better
Do you think you're better off alone
I think you better come along
Can you make me feel better
This could be a good night, for good times and you look like a good time
We're dancing to dancing in the moonlight
Now I want you bad
Can you make me feel better
Do you think you're better off alone
I think you better come along
So if you think you're better off alone
I think you better come along
Can you make me feel better
This could be a good night, for good times and you look like a good time
We're dancing to dancing in the moonlight
Now I want you bad
Can you make me feel better
Do you think you're better off alone
I think you better come along