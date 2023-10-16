Alan Walker, Dash Berlin, Vikkstar Better Off (Alone, Pt. III) 《Better Off (Alone, Pt. III)》歌詞｜Alan Walker, Dash Berlin, Vikkstar新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

《Better Off (Alone, Pt. III)》歌詞｜Alan Walker, Dash Berlin, Vikkstar新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

Better Off (Alone, Pt. III)歌詞｜Alan Walker, Dash Berlin, Vikkstar《Better Off (Alone, Pt. III)》於2023-09-28推出新歌MV，東方新地整合了Alan Walker, Dash Berlin, Vikkstar新歌詳情、歌詞以及MV首播曝光。

Alan Walker, Dash Berlin, Vikkstar《Better Off (Alone, Pt. III)》 | 目錄

  1. Alan Walker, Dash Berlin, Vikkstar《Better Off (Alone, Pt. III)》｜新歌試聽
  2. Alan Walker, Dash Berlin, Vikkstar《Better Off (Alone, Pt. III)》｜製作
  3. Alan Walker, Dash Berlin, Vikkstar《Better Off (Alone, Pt. III)》｜歌詞
  4. Alan Walker, Dash Berlin, Vikkstar《Better Off (Alone, Pt. III)》｜MV

Alan Walker, Dash Berlin, Vikkstar《Better Off (Alone, Pt. III)》｜新歌試聽


Alan Walker, Dash Berlin, Vikkstar《Better Off (Alone, Pt. III)》｜製作

有待更新
Alan Walker, Dash Berlin, Vikkstar《Better Off (Alone, Pt. III)》｜歌詞

This could be a good night, for good times and you look like a good time
We're dancing to dancing in the moonlight
Now I want you bad
Can you make me feel better
This could be a good night, for good times and you look like a good time
We're dancing to dancing in the moonlight
Now I want you bad
Can you make me feel better
Do you think you're better off alone
I think you better come along
Can you make me feel better
This could be a good night, for good times and you look like a good time
We're dancing to dancing in the moonlight
Now I want you bad
Can you make me feel better
Do you think you're better off alone
I think you better come along
So if you think you're better off alone
I think you better come along
Can you make me feel better
This could be a good night, for good times and you look like a good time
We're dancing to dancing in the moonlight
Now I want you bad
Can you make me feel better
Do you think you're better off alone
I think you better come along

Alan Walker, Dash Berlin, Vikkstar《Better Off (Alone, Pt. III)》｜MV

有待更新
圖片來源：專輯封面

