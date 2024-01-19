《Who I Am》歌詞｜Alan Walker, Peder Elias, Putri Ariani新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Alan Walker, Peder Elias, Putri Ariani《Who I Am》｜歌詞
Don't say this, don't say that
I'm not playing by the rules if they were made by you
I won't break just like that
I'll make my own mistakes till I'm wrong in all the right ways
Save all your tears
You don't wanna waste them on me
I'm not gonna be just like them
This is just the way that I am
Head in the clouds
I do not fit in to the crowd
Baby, it's all making perfect sense
'Cause this is who I am
Who I am
Don't say this, don't say that
I'm not playing by the rules if they were made by you
I won't break just like that
I'll make my own mistakes till I'm wrong in all the right ways
Save all your tears
You don't wanna waste them on me
I'm not gonna be just like them
This is just the way that I am
Head in the clouds
I do not fit in to the crowd
Baby, it's all making perfect sense
'Cause this is who I am
Who I am
If only I was wide awake
There's more than I can take
And when you dive into the blue
I'll be right next to you
I never wanna miss a thing
We fall in love again
You know I may hold on to June
'Cause all that you go through, I'm with you
'Cause all that you go through, I'm
'Cause all that you go through, I'm with you
Alan Walker, Peder Elias, Putri Ariani《Who I Am》｜製作
作曲：Alan Walker, Gunnar Greve Pettersen, Big Fred, Marcus Arnbekk, Slipmats & Christian Hartmann
作詞：Alan Walker, Gunnar Greve Pettersen, Big Fred, Marcus Arnbekk, Slipmats & Christian Hartmann
