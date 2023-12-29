《I Sent My Therapist To Therapy》歌詞｜Alec Benjamin新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Alec Benjamin《I Sent My Therapist To Therapy》｜歌詞
He said
"Take a seat over there, on the chair by the couch
Tell me what you've been thinking about
There's nothing you can say that's out of bounds
You can trust me, swear I'm here for you now"
I've heard it all before, he took out his pen
But as he wrote down each, each thing that I said
Oh, well, the mood just changed
He started acting strange
This was our next exchange
He said
"I'll tell you what, I'm sorry, but I don't think I can be
Of any help, think I need help now," is what he said to me
Might even need it more than me now, oh, the irony
I'm so messed up, I sent my therapist to therapy
"I tell you what, I'm sorry, but I thought I'd never see
A case as bad as yours, don't think I have a remedy," mm
Think he needs help now, oh, the irony
I'm so messed up, I sent my therapist to therapy
So I got up from the chair where I sat by the couch
He said to me, "Could you sit back down?"
And I could see as I turned around
Really needed someone he could talk to now, said
"Thought that I'd seen it all, turns out I was wrong
Wish I could help you out, you'll have to be strong"
Oh, well, the mood just changed
He started acting strange
This was our next exchange
He said
"I'll tell you what, I'm sorry, but I don't think I can be
Of any help, think I need help now," is what he said to me
Might even need it more than me now, oh, the irony
I'm so messed up, I sent my therapist to therapy
"I tell you what, I'm sorry, but I thought I'd never see
A case as bad as yours, don't think I have a remedy," mm
Think he needs help now, oh, the irony
I'm so messed up, I sent my therapist to therapy
I'm so messed up, I'm so messed up, I'm so messed up now
I'm so messed up, I'm so messed up, I'm so messed up now
I'm so messed up, can't you see?
I'm so messed up, I sent my therapist to therapy
I went out yesterday to get food from the store
And ran into the man from before
Right by the exit door
He stopped me to talk
Said that he went to go and look for some help
A funny thing happened and I said, "Do tell"
Oh, and the story is, mm
My doctor found a doctor and his doctor told him
"I'll tell you what, I'm sorry, but I don't think I can be
Of any help, think I need help now," is what he said to me
Might even need it more than me now, oh, the irony
I'm so messed up, I sent my therapist to therapy
"I tell you what, I'm sorry, but I thought I'd never see
A case as bad as yours, don't think I have a remedy," mm
Think he needs help now, oh, the irony
I'm so messed up, I sent my therapist to therapy