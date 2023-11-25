《he never will》歌詞｜Alexander Stewart新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Alexander Stewart《he never will》 | 目錄
Alexander Stewart《he never will》｜歌詞
When he's got nobody else
Holding him up even you
Feel like you're sinking yourself
And you say he's gonna change
We've already been through this
Tears on my shoulder to prove it
And it breaks me that you can't see
He'll only keep letting you down
If he don't know what he's got now
He never will
If he don't know what he wants now
He won't until it's too late
So don't wait for somebody
If you're just somebody, he can live without
If he don't know what he's got now
Just let him go
He'll only know what he's lost when he's all alone
It's too late
No, you don't need to try if he don't treat you right by now
He never will
Can't even put in the effort
Or make up a better excuse
Said he'll be there for you
Be there for you whenever
Guess he found something better to do
But you say he's gonna change
We've already been through this
Tears on my shoulder to prove it
And it breaks me that you can't see
He'll only keep letting you down
Oh
If he don't know what he's got now
He never will
If he don't know what he wants now
He won't until it's too late
So don't wait for somebody
If you're just somebody, he can live without
If he don't know what he's got now
Just let him go
He'll only know what he's lost when he's all alone
It's too late
No, you don't need to try if he don't treat you right by now
He never will
When you're driving home at night
Does he give you butterflies?
Does he take the long way
Just so you don't have to say goodbye?
When you're standing at the door
Does he make you feel like you're
Everything he's ever wanted?
Kiss you 'till your lips are sore?
If he don't know what he's got now
He never will
If he don't know what he wants now
He won't until it's too late
So don't wait for somebody
If you're just somebody, he can live without
If he don't know what he's got now
Just let him go
He'll only know what he's lost when he's all alone
It's too late
No, you don't need to try if he don't treat you right by now
He never will