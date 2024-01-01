Alexander Stewart if you only knew 《if you only knew》歌詞｜Alexander Stewart新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

《if you only knew》歌詞｜Alexander Stewart新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

新歌推薦
東方新地

廣告

if you only knew歌詞｜Alexander Stewart《if you only knew》於2023-12-08推出新歌MV，東方新地整合了Alexander Stewart新歌詳情、歌詞以及MV首播曝光。

Alexander Stewart《if you only knew》 | 目錄

  1. Alexander Stewart《if you only knew》｜歌詞
  2. Alexander Stewart《if you only knew》｜製作
  3. Alexander Stewart《if you only knew》｜新歌試聽
  4. Alexander Stewart《if you only knew》｜MV

Alexander Stewart《if you only knew》｜歌詞


i've been trying so hard to survive
sometimes I think that I wanna die
i feel so fucking guilty cuz god I'm so lucky to live my life

so I keep all the pain to myself
losing faith but nobody can tell
mom, I don't want you worried cuz that would just hurt me
so I pretend I'm fine

if you only knew
what my mind is telling me I should do
that I'm drunk and all alone in my room here tonight
i'm too sad to cry it's true
if you only knew

all the shit my brain is putting me through
you'd come running over straight to my room here tonight
i'm sorry but I need you
if you only knew

i wish I was somebody else
i'm constantly overwhelmed
now I'm falling again getting drunk with some friends
it's a silent cry for help
i wanna get better, want you to know
that I can't do this on my own

if you only knew
what my mind is telling me I should do
that i'm drunk and all alone in my room here tonight
i'm too sad to cry it's true
if you only knew
all the shit my brain is putting me through
you'd come running over straight to my room here tonight
i'm sorry but I need you

take me out of this hell
oh, somebody help
take me out of this hell
oh, I'm not myself

i wanna tell you what my mind is telling me I should do
that I'm drunk and all alone in my room here tonight
i'm too sad to cry but i want to
oh, if you only knew

回到目錄

Alexander Stewart《if you only knew》｜製作

有待更新
回到目錄

Alexander Stewart《if you only knew》｜新歌試聽