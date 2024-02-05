Alle Farben x Lewis Thompson Love Hurt Repeat (feat. Mae Muller) 《Love Hurt Repeat (feat. Mae Muller)》歌詞｜Alle Farben x Lewis Thompson新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

Love Hurt Repeat (feat. Mae Muller)歌詞｜Alle Farben x Lewis Thompson《Love Hurt Repeat (feat. Mae Muller)》於2024-01-12推出新歌MV，東方新地整合了Alle Farben x Lewis Thompson新歌詳情、歌詞以及MV首播曝光。

Alle Farben x Lewis Thompson《Love Hurt Repeat (feat. Mae Muller)》｜歌詞


I like the pain
Am I addicted to the games that we play?
I like the feeling of the highs and the lows
It's like my heart don't even beat 'til it's broke

It goes around and around, builds me up, tears me down
But I'll do it all over again
And so when I hear you say that you just need your space, it's okay
I'm used to wa-wa-walkin' away

Feels like I've been here before like a thousand times
You could fill a river up with the tears I've cried
Yeah, it always goes so wrong when it feels alright
'Cause every time it goes like

Love, hurt, repeat, love, hurt, it goes like
Love, hurt, repeat, love, hurt, it goes like
Love, hurt, repeat, love, hurt, it goes like
Love, hurt, repeat, love, hurt, it goes like

You live in my head
And all I know is that you ain't payin' rent
I like the feelin' of it killin' me slow
'Cause when your body's on my body, I know

It goes around and around, builds me up, tears me down
But I'll do it all over again
And so when I hear you say that you just need your space, it's okay
I'm used to wa-wa-walkin' away

Feels like I've been here before like a thousand times
You could fill a river up with the tears I've cried
Yeah, it always goes so wrong when it feels alright
'Cause every time it goes like

(Love, hurt, repeat, love, hurt, it goes like)
(Love, hurt, repeat, love, hurt, it goes like)
(Love, hurt, repeat)
It goes like
Love, hurt, repeat, love, hurt, it goes like
Love, hurt, repeat, love, hurt, it goes like
Love, hurt, repeat, love, hurt, it goes like
Love, hurt, repeat, love, hurt, it goes like

Feels like I've been here before like a thousand times
You could fill a river up with the tears I've cried
Yeah, it always goes so wrong when it feels alright
'Cause every time it goes like： Love, hurt, repeat

Alle Farben x Lewis Thompson《Love Hurt Repeat (feat. Mae Muller)》｜製作

Alle Farben x Lewis Thompson《Love Hurt Repeat (feat. Mae Muller)》｜新歌試聽