《Love Hurt Repeat (feat. Mae Muller)》歌詞｜Alle Farben x Lewis Thompson新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Alle Farben x Lewis Thompson《Love Hurt Repeat (feat. Mae Muller)》｜歌詞
I like the pain
Am I addicted to the games that we play?
I like the feeling of the highs and the lows
It's like my heart don't even beat 'til it's broke
It goes around and around, builds me up, tears me down
But I'll do it all over again
And so when I hear you say that you just need your space, it's okay
I'm used to wa-wa-walkin' away
Feels like I've been here before like a thousand times
You could fill a river up with the tears I've cried
Yeah, it always goes so wrong when it feels alright
'Cause every time it goes like
Love, hurt, repeat, love, hurt, it goes like
Love, hurt, repeat, love, hurt, it goes like
Love, hurt, repeat, love, hurt, it goes like
Love, hurt, repeat, love, hurt, it goes like
You live in my head
And all I know is that you ain't payin' rent
I like the feelin' of it killin' me slow
'Cause when your body's on my body, I know
It goes around and around, builds me up, tears me down
But I'll do it all over again
And so when I hear you say that you just need your space, it's okay
I'm used to wa-wa-walkin' away
Feels like I've been here before like a thousand times
You could fill a river up with the tears I've cried
Yeah, it always goes so wrong when it feels alright
'Cause every time it goes like
(Love, hurt, repeat, love, hurt, it goes like)
(Love, hurt, repeat, love, hurt, it goes like)
(Love, hurt, repeat)
It goes like
Love, hurt, repeat, love, hurt, it goes like
Love, hurt, repeat, love, hurt, it goes like
Love, hurt, repeat, love, hurt, it goes like
Love, hurt, repeat, love, hurt, it goes like
Feels like I've been here before like a thousand times
You could fill a river up with the tears I've cried
Yeah, it always goes so wrong when it feels alright
'Cause every time it goes like： Love, hurt, repeat