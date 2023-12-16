《PINK CHRISTMAS》歌詞｜Apink新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Apink《PINK CHRISTMAS》 | 目錄
Apink《PINK CHRISTMAS》｜歌詞
Yeah, let’s go
어둠이 가득한 길도
불빛 가득한 거리도 동화 같은
여기저기 울리는 Christmas
반짝이는 사람들 속에 난 (ha-ha)
Jingle bell Jingle bell
Coming from the door
열린 문틈 사이로 내려앉은 snow oh oh
따라 설레는 맘 가득한 wish
Yeah I feel like I feel like It’s Christmas
Wait for ooh-ooh Christmas time
소원 가득한
Ooh-ooh precious time
선물 가득한
Ooh 기다림 마저 설렘 가득하죠
Cause it makes me feel like Pink Christmas Christmas
Ooh-ooh Christmas time
하얀 눈들도 축복할 holy night
널 그리며 따스한 Christmas
너를 위해 준비한 wish
달콤한 cake 위 candle
한 번에 hoo 불어볼까
눈을 감는 순간
번져오는 smile smile
Send me love
Baby love love love
Send me love
Baby love
(Lalalalala)
두 손 모아 전한
내 마음이 꼭 이뤄지기를 (hoo-hoo)
Jingle bell Jingle bell
Coming from the door
열린 문틈 사이로 내려앉은 snow oh oh
따라 설레는 맘 가득한 wish
Yeah I feel like I feel like It’s Christmas
Wait for ooh-ooh Christmas time
소원 가득한
Ooh-ooh precious time
선물 가득한
Ooh 기다림 마저 설렘 가득하죠
Cause it makes me feel like Pink Christmas Christmas
Ooh-ooh Christmas time
하얀 눈들도 축복할 holy night
널 그리며 따스한 Christmas
너를 위해 준비한 wish
온 세상에 울리는
웃음소리가 가득한 그 밤에
빨갛게 차가워진 손잡고 서로 마주 보며
Make a smile
그렇게 너와 Christmas 보내고 싶어
Wait for ooh-ooh Christmas time
소원 가득한
Ooh-ooh precious time
선물 가득한
Ooh 기다림 마저 설렘 가득하죠
Cause it makes me feel like Pink Christmas Christmas
Ooh-ooh Christmas time
하얀 눈들도 축복할 holy night
널 그리며 따스한 Christmas
너를 위해 준비한 wish
Merry Christmas