《PINK CHRISTMAS》歌詞｜Apink新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

PINK CHRISTMAS歌詞｜Apink《PINK CHRISTMAS》於2023-12-11推出新歌MV，東方新地整合了Apink新歌詳情、歌詞以及MV首播曝光。

Apink《PINK CHRISTMAS》｜歌詞

Yeah, let’s go

어둠이 가득한 길도
불빛 가득한 거리도 동화 같은
여기저기 울리는 Christmas
반짝이는 사람들 속에 난 (ha-ha)

Jingle bell Jingle bell
Coming from the door
열린 문틈 사이로 내려앉은 snow oh oh
따라 설레는 맘 가득한 wish
Yeah I feel like I feel like It’s Christmas

Wait for ooh-ooh Christmas time
소원 가득한
Ooh-ooh precious time
선물 가득한
Ooh 기다림 마저 설렘 가득하죠
Cause it makes me feel like Pink Christmas Christmas

Ooh-ooh Christmas time
하얀 눈들도 축복할 holy night
널 그리며 따스한 Christmas
너를 위해 준비한 wish

달콤한 cake 위 candle
한 번에 hoo 불어볼까
눈을 감는 순간
번져오는 smile smile

Send me love
Baby love love love
Send me love
Baby love
(Lalalalala)
두 손 모아 전한
내 마음이 꼭 이뤄지기를 (hoo-hoo)

Jingle bell Jingle bell
Coming from the door
열린 문틈 사이로 내려앉은 snow oh oh
따라 설레는 맘 가득한 wish
Yeah I feel like I feel like It’s Christmas

Wait for ooh-ooh Christmas time
소원 가득한
Ooh-ooh precious time
선물 가득한
Ooh 기다림 마저 설렘 가득하죠
Cause it makes me feel like Pink Christmas Christmas

Ooh-ooh Christmas time
하얀 눈들도 축복할 holy night
널 그리며 따스한 Christmas
너를 위해 준비한 wish

온 세상에 울리는
웃음소리가 가득한 그 밤에
빨갛게 차가워진 손잡고 서로 마주 보며
Make a smile
그렇게 너와 Christmas 보내고 싶어

Wait for ooh-ooh Christmas time
소원 가득한
Ooh-ooh precious time
선물 가득한
Ooh 기다림 마저 설렘 가득하죠
Cause it makes me feel like Pink Christmas Christmas

Ooh-ooh Christmas time
하얀 눈들도 축복할 holy night
널 그리며 따스한 Christmas
너를 위해 준비한 wish

Merry Christmas

Apink《PINK CHRISTMAS》｜製作

作曲：ALYSA,Phil Schwan
作詞：정은지,김남주 (에이핑크),박상유 (PNP),윤예지 (PNP) 作曲：ALYSA,Phil Schwan,JJean (153/Joombas),AVENUE 52 (153/Joombas)
編曲：ALYSA,Phil Schwan
