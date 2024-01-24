《yes, and?》歌詞｜Ariana Grande新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Ariana Grande《yes, and?》 | 目錄
Ariana Grande《yes, and?》｜歌詞
In case you haven't noticed
Well, everybody's tired
And healin' from somebody
Or somethin' we don't see just right
Boy, come on, put your lipstick on (No one can tell you nothin')
Come on and walk this way through the fire (Don't care what's on their mind)
And if you find yourself in a dark situation
Just turn your light on and be like
"Yes, and?"
Say that shit with your chest, and
Be your own fuckin' best friend
Say that shit with your chest
Keep moving like, "What's next?"
"Yes, and?"
Now, I'm so done with caring
What you think, no, I won't hide
Underneath your own projections
Or change my most authentic life
Boy, come on, put your lipstick on (No one can tell you nothin')
Come on and walk this way through the fire (Don't care what's on their mind)
And if you find yourself in a dark situation
Just turn your light on and be like
"Yes, and?"
Say that shit with your chest, and
Be your own fuckin' best friend
Say that shit with your chest
Keep moving like, "What's next?"
"Yes, and?" Yeah
My tongue is sacred, I speak upon what I like
Protected, sexy, discerning with my time (My time)
Your energy is yours and mine is mine
What's mine is mine
My face is sitting, I don't need no disguise
Don't comment on my body, do not reply
Your business is yours and mine is mine
Why do you care so much whose dick I ride?
Why?
"Yes, and?"
Say that shit with your chest, and
Be your own fuckin' best friend
Say that shit with your chest
Keep moving like, "What's next?"
"Yes, and?"
"Yes, and?"
Say that shit with your chest, and
Be your own fuckin' best friend
Say that shit with your chest
Keep moving like, "What's next?"
"Yes, and?" Yeah