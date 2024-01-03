《Silver Light》歌詞｜ATEEZ新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
ATEEZ《Silver Light》｜歌詞
풀어버려 너를 감은 chain
짓누르던 너의 모든 pain
다 다 털어내 모든 걸, 더 더 구원해 모든 널
돌아오는 감각
굳어있던 날개를 펼치고서 fly up
이제는 보여 난 잿빛 하늘 속에
보이는 하나의 빛 은색의 희망의 빛
기다려 온 내 구원, 종착의 shelter
절망의 순간 닿아, oh, yeah
파랗게 멍든 그 자국아
돌아와 불씨가 되어라
어느 것도 물들지 않게
태워버려 far away, oh-oh
따라가, silver light
마침내 날아가
어둠을 뚫고 빛으로
저 빛으로 beyond
비춰줘, silver light
비로소 떠올라
어둠을 뚫고
빛으로 저 빛으로
Through the rainstorm, through the darkness
Fly away into the daylight
Getting close to paradise
저 빛으로 저 빛으로 beyond
Through the rainstorm, through the darkness
Fly away into the daylight
Getting close to paradise
저 빛으로 저 빛으로 beyond
Yeah
까맣던 내 세상에 빛다운 빛
이건 last chance, maybe
죽으란 법은 없다고
숨 끝자락의 계기
원하든 원치 않던
이건 내 인생이고
한탄할 시간에 난 간다
여긴 last man standing
찬란한 빛의 외침
셀 수 없는 목소리
가늠할 수 없이 퍼져
나가는 큰 폭의 넓이
그 작은 틀 안에서 깨고
나온 우리의 ego
내 과거와의 peace out
망설임 없이 keep on
눈이 멀어도 좋아 기꺼이 난
평생 기다린 이 빛 is coming up (Coming up)
전부 놓아도 닿을 수만 있다면
여태 난 없었던 거야, 새 삶에 reborn, we are
따라가, silver light
마침내 날아가
어둠을 뚫고 빛으로
저 빛으로 beyond
비춰줘, silver light
비로소 떠올라
어둠을 뚫고
빛으로 저 빛으로
Through the rainstorm, through the darkness
Fly away into the daylight
Getting close to paradise
저 빛으로 저 빛으로 beyond
Through thе rainstorm, through the darkness
Fly away into the daylight
Gеtting close to paradise
저 빛으로 저 빛으로 beyond
날아 저기 빛을 따라가
절망 끝에 찾은 내 구원
Light up brighter, we go higher
Light up brighter
We go, 빛을 향해 나아가
Flying into the sky
따라가, silver light (Oh)
마침내 날아가 (마침내 날아가)
어둠을 뚫고 빛으로
저 빛으로 beyond (빛으로 beyond)
비춰줘, silver light
비로소 떠올라
어둠을 뚫고
빛으로 저 빛으로 (Go to paradise)
Through the rainstorm, through the darkness (Oh, yeah)
Fly away into the daylight
Getting close to paradise
저 빛으로 저 빛으로 beyond (Hey)
Through the rainstorm, through the darkness
Fly away into the daylight
Getting close to paradise
저 빛으로 저 빛으로 beyond
ATEEZ《Silver Light》｜製作
作曲：EDEN (이든) (KOR), Ollounder, Maddox, Peperoni, OLIV & Door (KOR)
作詞：EDEN (이든) (KOR), Ollounder, Maddox, Peperoni, OLIV, Hongjoong (ATEEZ) & Mingi (ATEEZ)
編曲：EDEN (이든) (KOR), Ollounder, Maddox, Peperoni, OLIV & Door (KOR)
ATEEZ《Silver Light》｜新歌試聽