《Obsessed》歌詞｜Ayumu Imazu新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Ayumu Imazu《Obsessed》 | 目錄
Ayumu Imazu《Obsessed》｜歌詞
Maybe it’s a little too late
‘Cause I already put my all to the table
Everything about me from the get go
There goes another love song
Hate that it’s becoming my usual
Taking things slow I just can’t control
Baby I’m incapable of it
Then one day (You show up)
You show up like heaven sent you here
So I say (Hello) how you doin’ nice to meet you
All my friends (No no) are telling me she might be bad news
Now I can’t go back
Yeah you know I’m caught up in you
I get obsessed so easily
Like honestly wtf is wrong with me
I go two nights out with a girl
And I think I’m in love
Why do I fall so easily
Or is it that she’s so perfect for me
I can’t keep on meeting the love of my life like this
But I guess I’m obsessed with you
Think I’m doing better
Took a little but I got my head on (straight)
Finally takin a good care of me myself and
I don’t wanna wait no more
Trying everything I can like meditating
Keeping myself busy down to every second
So I don’t have time to fantasize
What could’ve been like you and I
But then again (You show up)
You show up like heaven sent you here
So I say (Hello) how you doin’ nice to meet you
Is all the blame on me ‘cause you can’t deny your natural beauty
Now I can’t go back
Yeah you know I’m caught up in you
I get obsessed so easily
Like honestly wtf is wrong with me
I go two nights out with a girl
And I think I’m in love
Why do I fall so easily
Or is it that she’s so perfect for me
I can’t keep on meeting the love of my life like this
But I guess I’m obsessed with you
I get obsessed so easily
Like honestly wtf is wrong with me
I go two nights out with a girl
And I think I’m in love
And Why do I fall so easily
Or is it that she’s so perfect for me
I can’t keep on meeting the love of my life like this
But I guess I’m obsessed with you