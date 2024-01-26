《Beautiful Things》歌詞｜Benson Boone新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
For a while there it was rough
But lately, I've been doin' better
Than the last four cold Decembers I recall
And I see my family every month
I found a girl my parents love
She'll come and stay the night, and I think I might have it all
And I thank God every day
For the girl he sent my way
But I know the things he gives me, he can take away
And I hold you every night
And that's a feeling I wanna get used to
But there's no man as terrified as the man who stands to lose you
Oh, I hope I don't losе you
Mm
Please
Stay
I want you, I need you, oh God
Don't
Take
Thеse beautiful things that I've got
Please
Stay
I want you, I need you, oh God
Don't
take
These beautiful things that I've got
Oh-oh-oh-oh, oh, oh, please
Please don't take
I found my mind, I'm feelin' sane
It's been a while, but I'm finding my faith
If everything's good and it's great, why do I sit and wait 'til it's gone?
Oh, I'll tell ya, I know I've got enough
I've got peace and I've got love
But I'm up at night thinkin' I just might lose it all
Please
Stay
I want you, I need you, oh God
Don't
take
These beautiful things that I've got
Oh-oh-oh-oh, oh, oh, please
Please
Stay
I want you, I need you, oh God
I
Need
These beautiful things that I've got