《To Love Someone》歌詞｜Benson Boone新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Benson Boone《To Love Someone》 | 目錄
Benson Boone《To Love Someone》｜歌詞
A blow-up mattress and some plastic forks
Our clothes on the counter, keys in the door
You're all that I wanted, never been so sure
Chances are
The future will take us places that we can't imagine yet
And chances are
Yours is the face I could never forget
But suddenly nothing is the way that it was
Is this what it feels like to love someone?
Don't know what you had until it's gone
Is this what it feels like to love someone?
Love someone, love someone
Empty apartment, I'm sat on the floor (Ooh)
A blow-up mattress and a plastic fork (Ooh)
Fighting the flashbacks that creep through the door
I stare at the ceiling and I try to ignore
Chances are
We're gonna tell ourselves this is how it's supposed to be
And chances are
This isn't the last time I'll dance with your memory
And suddenly nothing is the way that it was
Is this what it feels like to love someone?
Don't know what you had until it's gone
Is this what it feels like to love someone?
Love someone, love someone
Maybe sweet, maybe strange
Maybe pain's the price you pay
To love someone, to love someone
And suddenly nothing is the way that it was
Is this what it feels like to love someone?