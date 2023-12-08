Benson Boone To Love Someone 《To Love Someone》歌詞｜Benson Boone新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

新歌推薦
東方新地

To Love Someone歌詞｜Benson Boone《To Love Someone》於2023-11-10推出新歌MV，東方新地整合了Benson Boone新歌詳情、歌詞以及MV首播曝光。

Benson Boone《To Love Someone》 | 目錄

  1. Benson Boone《To Love Someone》｜歌詞
  2. Benson Boone《To Love Someone》｜製作
  3. Benson Boone《To Love Someone》｜新歌試聽
  4. Benson Boone《To Love Someone》｜MV

Benson Boone《To Love Someone》｜歌詞

Brand new apartment, we're sat on the floor
A blow-up mattress and some plastic forks
Our clothes on the counter, keys in the door
You're all that I wanted, never been so sure

Chances are
The future will take us places that we can't imagine yet
And chances are
Yours is the face I could never forget

But suddenly nothing is the way that it was
Is this what it feels like to love someone?
Don't know what you had until it's gone
Is this what it feels like to love someone?
Love someone, love someone

Empty apartment, I'm sat on the floor (Ooh)
A blow-up mattress and a plastic fork (Ooh)
Fighting the flashbacks that creep through the door
I stare at the ceiling and I try to ignore

Chances are
We're gonna tell ourselves this is how it's supposed to be
And chances are
This isn't the last time I'll dance with your memory

And suddenly nothing is the way that it was
Is this what it feels like to love someone?
Don't know what you had until it's gone
Is this what it feels like to love someone?

Love someone, love someone
Maybe sweet, maybe strange
Maybe pain's the price you pay
To love someone, to love someone

And suddenly nothing is the way that it was
Is this what it feels like to love someone?

Benson Boone《To Love Someone》｜製作

有待更新
Benson Boone《To Love Someone》｜新歌試聽