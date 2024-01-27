《IDK How To Talk To Girls》歌詞｜Beth McCarthy新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Beth McCarthy《IDK How To Talk To Girls》 | 目錄
Beth McCarthy《IDK How To Talk To Girls》｜歌詞
If I ask for her name or her sign
Am I gonna sink or swim?
I'll probably drown in her eyes
Overthinking everything
Feel the panic setting in
Truth is I've never been good at
Knowing if she'd even like me like that
I wanna get to know her
Wait…
I don't know how to talk to girls
I'm losing my cool and
It's stupid, I can never find the words
I'm not usually like this
Butterflies with girls hit different
I wanna get to know her
Oh shit…
I don't know how to talk to girls
Is she looking at me?
Did she smile? Am I crazy?
'Cause I think I forgot how to breathe
Don't know how to flirt in real life
'Cause I never took it further than an Instagram like, ha!
Overthinking everything
Feel the panic setting in
Truth is I've never been good at
Knowing if she'd even like me like that
I wanna get to know her
Wait…
I don't know how to talk to girls
I'm losing my cool and
It's stupid, I can never find the words
I'm not usually like this
Butterflies with girls hit different
I wanna get to know her
Oh shit…
I don't know how to talk to— (Girls)
I don't know how to talk to girls (Girls)
Awkwardly obsessive and I'm overly interested
Try too hard 'cause I don't wanna mess it up
How do I say that I like her like that?
(Knowing if she'd even like me like that)
Oh my God! She's coming over
Think this might be my moment to buy her a drink
(And she says, "What's your name?")
(And I can't remember it)
I'm losing my cool and
It's stupid, I can never find the words
I'm not usually like this
Butterflies with girls hit different
I wanna get to know her
Oh shit…
I don't know how to talk to— (Girls)
I don't know how to talk to girls (Girls)
I don't know how to talk to girls