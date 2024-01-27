Beth McCarthy IDK How To Talk To Girls 《IDK How To Talk To Girls》歌詞｜Beth McCarthy新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

《IDK How To Talk To Girls》歌詞｜Beth McCarthy新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

新歌推薦
東方新地

IDK How To Talk To Girls歌詞｜Beth McCarthy《IDK How To Talk To Girls》於2024-01-05推出新歌MV，東方新地整合了Beth McCarthy新歌詳情、歌詞以及MV首播曝光。

Beth McCarthy《IDK How To Talk To Girls》 | 目錄

  1. Beth McCarthy《IDK How To Talk To Girls》｜歌詞
  2. Beth McCarthy《IDK How To Talk To Girls》｜製作
  3. Beth McCarthy《IDK How To Talk To Girls》｜新歌試聽
  4. Beth McCarthy《IDK How To Talk To Girls》｜MV

Beth McCarthy《IDK How To Talk To Girls》｜歌詞

Do I buy her a drink?
If I ask for her name or her sign
Am I gonna sink or swim?
I'll probably drown in her eyes

Overthinking everything
Feel the panic setting in
Truth is I've never been good at
Knowing if she'd even like me like that

I wanna get to know her
Wait…
I don't know how to talk to girls
I'm losing my cool and
It's stupid, I can never find the words
I'm not usually like this
Butterflies with girls hit different
I wanna get to know her
Oh shit…
I don't know how to talk to girls

Is she looking at me?
Did she smile? Am I crazy?
'Cause I think I forgot how to breathe
Don't know how to flirt in real life
'Cause I never took it further than an Instagram like, ha!

Overthinking everything
Feel the panic setting in
Truth is I've never been good at
Knowing if she'd even like me like that

I wanna get to know her
Wait…
I don't know how to talk to girls
I'm losing my cool and
It's stupid, I can never find the words
I'm not usually like this
Butterflies with girls hit different
I wanna get to know her
Oh shit…
I don't know how to talk to— (Girls)
I don't know how to talk to girls (Girls)

Awkwardly obsessive and I'm overly interested
Try too hard 'cause I don't wanna mess it up
How do I say that I like her like that?
(Knowing if she'd even like me like that)
Oh my God! She's coming over
Think this might be my moment to buy her a drink
(And she says, "What's your name?")
(And I can't remember it)

I'm losing my cool and
It's stupid, I can never find the words
I'm not usually like this
Butterflies with girls hit different
I wanna get to know her
Oh shit…
I don't know how to talk to— (Girls)
I don't know how to talk to girls (Girls)
I don't know how to talk to girls

Beth McCarthy《IDK How To Talk To Girls》｜製作

有待更新
Beth McCarthy《IDK How To Talk To Girls》｜新歌試聽