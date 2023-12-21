《MY HOUSE》歌詞｜Beyoncé新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

MY HOUSE\u6b4c\u8a5e\uff5cBeyonc\u00e9\u300aMY HOUSE\u300b\u65bc2023-12-01\u63a8\u51fa\u65b0\u6b4cMV\uff0c\u6771\u65b9\u65b0\u5730\u6574\u5408\u4e86Beyonc\u00e9\u65b0\u6b4c\u8a73\u60c5\u3001\u6b4c\u8a5e\u4ee5\u53caMV\u9996\u64ad\u66dd\u5149\u3002 Beyonc\u00e9\u300aMY HOUSE\u300b | \u76ee\u9304 Beyonc\u00e9\u300aMY HOUSE\u300b\uff5c\u6b4c\u8a5e Beyonc\u00e9\u300aMY HOUSE\u300b\uff5c\u88fd\u4f5c Beyonc\u00e9\u300aMY HOUSE\u300b\uff5c\u65b0\u6b4c\u8a66\u807d Beyonc\u00e9\u300aMY HOUSE\u300b\uff5cMV Beyonc\u00e9\u300aMY HOUSE\u300b\uff5c\u6b4c\u8a5e \u4f5c Here we go Ooh, who they came to see? Me Who rep like me? Don't make me get up out my seat Uh, oh Uh, oh Who let my goons out that house? Uh, huh, who? Who let my goons out that house? Uh, uh, who? Oh, oh Who let my goons out that house? Uh, uh, who? Who out there talkin' all that mouth? Uh, uh, who? Me and my thug bae gon' slide tonight (Slide tonight) Call the paparazzi, ain't got clips to hide tonight (Boom, pow) Cash out this pain, call Lorraine (Schwartz) Then take me to Tiffany, I want forty-four karats on my fangs (Bling, ah) I want pink diamonds on my belly chain and my nipple rings (Grrah) I'm grabbin' grain, sippin' sideways on this candy paint (Candy paint; damn, damn) I'm done savin' this money, tonight we gon' ball out (We gon' ball out) You can catch me highsidin', drinkin' brown liquor 'til I fall out ('Til fall out) Playa, who let these goons out the house? Huh, huh, who? Who out there talkin' all that mouth? Huh, huh, who? Who they came to see? Me Who reppin' like me? Don't make me get up out of my seat Don't make me come up off of this beat, huh Ooh (Oh, watch out, watch out, watch out) Ooh-ooh-ooh (Oh, watch out, watch out, watch out) Ooh-ooh-ooh (Oh) Uh, huh-huh, uh Uh, huh-huh, uh Who let my goons out of that house? Uh, uh, who? Who let my goons out of that house? Uh, uh, who? Oh I'm hearin' whispers (Oh), \u2014ers Who let my goons out of that house? Woah, oh (Oh, huh) Who out there talkin' out their mouth? Woah (Oh, huh) (Oh) Ooh, ah (House, house) Yeah (House, house) When I grow up, I'm gon' buy me a (House) Make love in the (House) Stay up late in this (House) Don't give a fuck about my (House) Then get the fuck up out of my house Get the fuck up out my house Get the fuck up out my house Get the fuck up out my house Get the fuck up out my house I grew up in this (House) I blew up in this (House) I'm too up in this (House) Don't give a fuck about my (House) Then get the fuck up out of my (House) Get the fuck up out my (House) Get the fuck up out my (House) Get the fuck up out my (House) I will always love you (Ooh, house, house) But I'll never expect you to love me (Ooh, house, house) When you don't love yourself (Ooh, house, house) Let's heal the world (Ooh, house, house) One beautiful action at a time (Ooh, house, house) This is real love Lend your soul to intuitions (This is real) RENAISSANCE, new revolution Pick me up even if I fall Let love heal us all, us all, us all Don't make me get up out my seat Don't make me get up out my seat (Carry) Don't make me get up out my seat (Carry; Ooh, house, house) Don't make me get up out my seat (I carry) (Who they came to see? Me) I carry (Who they came to see? Me) I carry (Who they came to see? Me) I carry (Who they came to see? Me) Bitch, I carry When I grow up, I'm gon' buy me a (House) Make love in the (House) Stay up late in this (House) Don't give a fuck about my (House) Then get the fuck up out my (House) Get the fuck up out of my (House) Get the fuck up out my (House) Get the fuck up out my (House) Get the fuck up out my house I grew up in this house I blew up in this house I'm too up in this house Don't give a fuck about my house Then get the fuck up out my house Get the fuck up out my house Get the fuck up out my house Get the fuck up out my house Lend your soul to intuitions RENAISSANCE, new revolution Pick me up even if I fall Let love heal us all, us all, us all \u56de\u5230\u76ee\u9304 Beyonc\u00e9\u300aMY HOUSE\u300b\uff5c\u88fd\u4f5c \u4f5c\u66f2\uff1aBeyonc\u00e9 & The-Dream \u4f5c\u8a5e\uff1aBeyonc\u00e9 & The-Dream \u56de\u5230\u76ee\u9304 Beyonc\u00e9\u300aMY HOUSE\u300b\uff5c\u65b0\u6b4c\u8a66\u807d ( | \u56de\u5230\u76ee\u9304 Beyonc\u00e9\u300aMY HOUSE\u300b\uff5cMV \u6709\u5f85\u66f4\u65b0 \u56de\u5230\u76ee\u9304