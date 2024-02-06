《Night In》歌詞｜Brittney Spencer新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Brittney Spencer《Night In》 | 目錄
Brittney Spencer《Night In》｜歌詞
Ah-ah-ah-ah
You wanna get dressed and hit the town
But I'd rather lay low than run around
It's been a week, felt like three
I've got my own idea of VIP
Got everything I ever need
Here on this couch
Blow up your plans and chill with me
'Cause we ain't going out
I just want a night in, getting high with friends
Not a night on the town killing time again
No high-heels stumbling down the city streets
No drunk boys mumbling, "Can I buy you a drink?"
Turn my phone off, get a little gone
All this turning it up ain't really turning me on
I need sweatpants, vibing to an old CD
And my day ones next to me
I just want a night in (oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh)
We can binge snacks and stupid shows
Ain't no bouncer here to tell us when to go
Ain't gotta waste time on any lines
Ain't gotta go broke to catch a vibe
Got everything I ever need
Here on this couch
Fuck up your plans and chill with me
'Cause we ain't going out
I just want a night in, getting high with friends
Not a night on the town killing time again
No high-heels stumbling down the city streets
No drunk boys mumbling, "Can I buy you a drink?"
Turn my phone off, get a little gone
All this turning it up ain't really turning me on
I need sweatpants, vibing to an old CD
And my day ones next to me
I just want a night in, in
Da-da-da-da
Da-da-da-da
Da-da-da-da
Da-da-da-da-da
La-di-di-da-da
La-di-di-da-da
See, I'm just a homegirl
Just wanna be home, girl
So can we stay home, girl?
'Cause you're my homegirl
I'm just a homegirl
I'd rather be home, girl
Can we stay home, girl?
'Cause you're my homegirl, please
I just want a night in (night in), getting high with friends
Not a night on the town killing time again
No high-heels stumbling down the city streets
No drunk boys mumbling, "Can I buy you a drink?"
Turn my phone off, get a little gone
All this turning it up ain't really turning me on
I need sweatpants, vibing to an old CD
And my day ones next to me (me)
I just want a night in, in, in
I just want a night in, yeah
Hey, yeah ah, in, in, in