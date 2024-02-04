《笑住喊 (feat. Gareth.T) – Remix》歌詞｜Byejack新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
笑住喊 (feat. Gareth.T) – Remix歌詞｜Byejack《笑住喊 (feat. Gareth.T) – Remix》於2024-01-29推出新歌MV，東方新地整合了Byejack新歌詳情、歌詞以及MV首播曝光。
Byejack《笑住喊 (feat. Gareth.T) – Remix》 | 目錄
Byejack《笑住喊 (feat. Gareth.T) – Remix》｜歌詞
I’ve been getting on my phone too much
我關掉訊號
Got some groupies on my phone too much
我未會睇到
月半的晚空依稀看到
夜已深獨對天空細訴
對象是遠方的
如每次散聚
是月圓或缺的指引
照遍了黑暗
讓我把昨日遺下的歌
從頭再
撰詞並寫曲
明明我
未變質過
未有被同類過
讓我把昨日遺下的歌
來回播
淡然地點火
看煙圈飄過
期待你笑住喊當聽得懂了我
我鄰居他每天聽緊Gareth.T (facts)
I’m the guy I’m so fly there’s no gravity (引力)
喺條街睇既art that’s some graffiti (塗鴉)
My drip 橙 like the sun can you feel the heat (熱)
All my drip on my fit 我都笑住揀 (cop)
Ima star feel so far 我哋少咗玩 (oh no)
Since I moved out of town 屋企少咗返
When I think bout my fam 我會笑住喊
如每次散聚
是月圓或缺的指引
照遍了黑暗
讓我把昨日遺下的歌
從頭再
撰詞並寫曲
明明我
未變質過
未有被同類過
讓我把昨日遺下的歌
來回播
淡然地點火
看煙圈飄過
期待你笑住喊當聽得懂了我