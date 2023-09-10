《Sound of Heartbreak》歌詞｜Byejack新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Byejack《Sound of Heartbreak》 | 目錄
Byejack《Sound of Heartbreak》｜新歌試聽
Byejack《Sound of Heartbreak》｜製作
作曲：Byejack, Samuel Gerongco, Robert Gerongco, Naiim Benoit @naiimsounds, Terence Po Lun Lam
作詞：Byejack, Samuel Gerongco @sammykuya, Robert Gerongco, Naiim Benoit, Terence Po Lun Lam
編曲：Terence Po Lun Lam
監製：Byejack @byejackk, polun @itspolun
Byejack《Sound of Heartbreak》｜歌詞
I can see the sunset in your eyes
Hate to see you crying
屢次看你眼睛 baby
Hope that it could last a little while
Hate to feel the silence
你卻偶爾轉身 lately U could text me when im not around
On a daily
這晚若結束 一瞬間
It’s crazy
I should probably leave right now
Don’t blame me
Cuz I do feel the pain 當我走遠 Wish I said no to goodbyes
I don’t wanna go
I wish time could have gone slow
Let’s rewind baby
So this time… this time What if I stayed?
Would you love another day
Would you take my breath away
Cuz you know i need you more than i say~
若我什麼都可不顧
Say I can’t live without you
Can you hear the sound of heartbreak
Those rainy days I still think of you
雨滴散落遍地
So what if I stayed
Would l have the heart to tell you
That I can’t live without you
Without you Taking off
Moving on
終於都得我一個
When i fall
Where to go
走不出這經過
Was it just a fantasy
Living in my memories
這一剎 得返我 的都市 Wish I said no to goodbyes
I don’t wanna go
I wish time could have gone slow
Let’s rewind baby
So this time… this time What if I stayed?
Would you love another day
Would you take my breath away
Cuz you know i need you more than i say~
若我什麼都可不顧
Say I can’t live without you
Can you hear the sound of heartbreak
Those rainy days I still think of you
雨滴散落遍地
So what if I stayed
Would l have the heart to tell you
That I can’t live without you
Without you (beatbox outro)