《Bongos (feat. Megan Thee Stallion)》歌詞｜Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion《Bongos (feat. Megan Thee Stallion)》 | 目錄
Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion《Bongos (feat. Megan Thee Stallion)》｜新歌試聽
Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion《Bongos (feat. Megan Thee Stallion)》｜製作
作曲：Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Breyan Isaac, Chaniah Kelley, Dizzycleanface, James D. “Sted-Fast” Hargrove, Pardison Fontaine & Carlos Londono
作詞：Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Breyan Isaac, Chaniah Kelley, Dizzycleanface, James D. “Sted-Fast” Hargrove, Pardison Fontaine & Carlos Londono
Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion《Bongos (feat. Megan Thee Stallion)》｜歌詞
Bong, bong, bong, bong (We good?)
Bong, bong, bong, bong (Like a drum)
Bong, bong, bong, bong (This is fire)
Bong, bong, bong-bong-bong-bong Nigga, eat this ass like a plum (Plum)
This pussy tight like a nun (Nun)
Better chew it up like it's gum (Gum)
Then wipe your mouth when you done, mm (Okay)
I'm hot like Nevada
Pussy get popped, piñata
Bitch, I look like money (Like money)
You could print my face on a dollar Beat it up (Bong-bong-bong-bong)
Beat it up (Bong-bong-bong-bong)
Beat it up (Bong-bong-bong-bong)
Beat it up (Bong), okay Five, four, three, two, one, lift off (Hey)
Honey, I'm home, shoes gettin' kicked off (Uh)
Every time I turn around, a bitch pissed off (Ah-ha)
Little dusty-ass hoes need a lint brush (Woo)
You gon' settle down, you gon' live with him (What?)
I don't even wanna post a pic with him (No)
The bag he just bought me was a Goyard (Goyard)
That ain't your nigga, he is both ours
Pussy tight like a nun (Nun)
Countin' hundreds up with my thumb (Thumb)
I don't care where you from (From)
Better beat this shit like a drum (Okurrr)
Don't be talkin' shit like you know me (Woo)
I ride dick like a pony
Girl, that nigga look like a brokey (Real hot-girl shit)
Go and fuck with his homie, he a (Ah) This ass sit like the stallion
All these wannabes my lil' ponies
These hoes camped out in the comments
Always talkin' like they know me (Ayy)
Thick bitches in the black truck, packed in
Eat whoever in my way, Ms. Pacman
Hermès, made a real big purchase
Purse so big, had to treat it like a person
Bad bitch (Bad bitch) in real life (In real life)
Show me real love (Yeah, yeah), give a fuck about them likes ('Bout them likes)
Bitch tryna say I ain't fine, oh, aight
They know I'm thick like I'm eatin' beans with the rice
Like lean over ice, got the real meat pies (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
I be spillin' like my ass out these jeans when they tight (Yeah, yeah, yeah)
And the way they watch me, need to be monetized (Ah)
I'ma need a money bag if I sleep overnight
Wait, wait (Hold up), wait, wait (Hold up), wait
Hoes pop pills, but I'm the one they can't take (Yeah)
Hot-girl shit, I'ma make somethin' shake (Brrt)
I know these stiff hoes can't relate (Ah) Shoot your shot like a free throw
Just know this pussy ain't free, though
My BD is a Migo
Bitch, your BD is a zero
My back shots sound like bongos
I ain't scared to admit I'm a freak ho (Ah)
At least I'm gettin' my money (Yeah)
Y'all hoes broke, pussy took more turns than a key hole It did
Like a bun
I'ma throw it back like it's Thursday
I got cake, I'm lit, it's my birthday, ah Look, I don't ride it on my knees, bitch, I ride it on my toes (Uh)
Big fat ass, it be eatin' up the thong
Got a garage full of foreign cars that I never drove (Yeah)
A bitch couldn't school me with a student loan
So sexy, I could Met Gala in a robe (Yup)
I could body every look and I could body every pose (Yes)
Neck full of diamonds, yeah, I'm forever froze
Will Cardi ever fall off? Bitch, we'll never know, woo Beat it up
Wait
Bitch, I'm hot like Nevada
Pussy get popped, piñata (Bop)
Lookin' like money (Cold)
You could print my face on a dollar (Okurrr)
This pussy Dominicana
This pussy Americana, ayy
Si tú quiere' que te toma, toma
Bought a couple cribs on my own, I'm a owner (Woo)
Beat it up
Real hot-girl shit
La Cardi (Ah)