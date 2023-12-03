《know that you’re not alone》歌詞｜Cat Burns新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Cat Burns《know that you’re not alone》｜歌詞
(Know that you're not alone)
I'm not gettin' any younger
The years are catchin' up on me
I'm almost twenty-three (Mm-mm)
I quit my job, wasn't healthy
I'm not where I wanna be
Where I wanna be
But therapy has kinda helped me
Learn that it's okay, not to be okay
Thought I'd be flyin' by now
But I feel so glued to the ground
I look around everybody's in the same boat
So let go, and know that you're not alone
Thought I'd have it all figured out
Feels like my world's upside down
When nothin' feels like home
It's good to know, know that you're not alone (Mm-mm)
I saw my friends the other day
They say they feel the same way
It seems, they're stuck in the same place as me
Mumma says it's time for me to get out the house
But that's the thing with time, it doesn't work like that
It moves when it's ready too
So it's okay, not to be okay
Thought I'd be flyin' by now
I feel so glued to the ground
I look around everybody's in the same boat
So let go, and know that you're not alone
Thought I'd have it all figured out
Feels like my world's upside down
When nothin' feels like home
It's good to know, know that you're not alone (Mm-mm)
(I'm not gettin' any younger)
(Know that you're not alone)
(I'm not gettin' any younger)
(Know that you're not alone)
(I'm not gettin' any younger)
(Know that you're not alone)
When nothin' feels like home
It's good to know, know that you're not alone
Thought I'd be flyin' by now
But I feel so glued to the ground
I look around everybody's in the same boat
So let go, and know that you're not alone
Thought I'd have it all figured out
But feels like my world's upside down
When nothin' feels like home
It's good to know, know that you're not alone (Mm-mm)