《In The City》歌詞｜Charli XCX & Sam Smith新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

In The City歌詞｜Charli XCX & Sam Smith《In The City》於2023-10-19推出新歌MV，東方新地整合了Charli XCX & Sam Smith新歌詳情、歌詞以及MV首播曝光。

Charli XCX & Sam Smith《In The City》｜歌詞

I'm flowin' through you like water
Yeah, my body's swayin' side to side
I'm focused in on the moment
All the lights are diamonds in the sky, yeah

And I finally see myself like you see me now
Took time, time to see myself 'cause I

I never thought I would find it
But I found what I was lookin' for
I never thought I would find it
But I found what I was lookin' for
I found it in the

In the city, in the dark
In the city, in the dark
In the city, in the dark
In the dark, dark, dark
In the city, in the dark
In the city, in the dark
In the city, in your heart
In the dark, dark, dark

In the city, in the dark
In the city, in the dark
In the city, in the dark
In the dark, dark, dark

I knew the night that I met you
Underneath the New York City lights (Mm)
Baby, no matter what I do
There's an angel standing by my side

And I finally see myself like you see me now
Took time, time to see myself 'cause I

I never thought I would find it
But I found what I was lookin' for
I never thought I would find it
But I found what I was lookin' for
I found it in the
I never thought I would find it (Find it)
But I found what I was lookin' for (I found it, oh)
I never thought I would find it (Oh)
But I found what I was lookin' for
I found it in the (In the dark)

In the city, in the dark
In the city, in the dark (I found it in the dark)
In the city, in the dark
In the dark, dark, dark (Oh)
In the city, in the dark
In the city, in the dark (Oh)
In the city, in your heart
In the dark, dark, dark

Found it in the dark
I found it in the dark
I found it in the dark

Charli XCX & Sam Smith《In The City》｜製作

作曲：Charli XCX / A. G. Cook / Sam Smith / ILYA / Omer Fedi
作詞：Charli XCX / A. G. Cook / Sam Smith / ILYA / Omer Fedi
Charli XCX & Sam Smith《In The City》｜新歌試聽