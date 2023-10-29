《In The City》歌詞｜Charli XCX & Sam Smith新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Charli XCX & Sam Smith《In The City》｜歌詞
I'm flowin' through you like water
Yeah, my body's swayin' side to side
I'm focused in on the moment
All the lights are diamonds in the sky, yeah
And I finally see myself like you see me now
Took time, time to see myself 'cause I
I never thought I would find it
But I found what I was lookin' for
I never thought I would find it
But I found what I was lookin' for
I found it in the
In the city, in the dark
In the city, in the dark
In the city, in the dark
In the dark, dark, dark
In the city, in the dark
In the city, in the dark
In the city, in your heart
In the dark, dark, dark
In the city, in the dark
In the city, in the dark
In the city, in the dark
In the dark, dark, dark
I knew the night that I met you
Underneath the New York City lights (Mm)
Baby, no matter what I do
There's an angel standing by my side
And I finally see myself like you see me now
Took time, time to see myself 'cause I
I never thought I would find it
But I found what I was lookin' for
I never thought I would find it
But I found what I was lookin' for
I found it in the
I never thought I would find it (Find it)
But I found what I was lookin' for (I found it, oh)
I never thought I would find it (Oh)
But I found what I was lookin' for
I found it in the (In the dark)
In the city, in the dark
In the city, in the dark (I found it in the dark)
In the city, in the dark
In the dark, dark, dark (Oh)
In the city, in the dark
In the city, in the dark (Oh)
In the city, in your heart
In the dark, dark, dark
Found it in the dark
I found it in the dark
I found it in the dark