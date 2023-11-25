《Sugar》歌詞｜Chris James新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Chris James《Sugar》｜歌詞
All of my senses screaming I should better let it slide
All of my inhibitions got me wasting precious time
Nothing hits harder than the sunshine after rainy skies
I know I'll be fine
The air it tastes like sugar (Yeah)
The air it tastes like sugar (Ok)
The air it tastes like sugar (Uh huh)
The air it tastes like sugar (Yeah)
Spray some water in my dumb face
I’m kinda happy that I came to the wrong place
Looking through my empty pocket for some spare change
I guess I'm gonna get it now cause I don't chase (I can't listen)
My eyes are focused on the ground while I should face the music
Sometimes it's best to overthink, it's how I always do it
Don't need no attention
I’ll keep my eyes closed
So sick of pretending
(I'm good to let go)
All of my senses screaming I should better let it slide
All of my inhibitions got me wasting precious time
Nothing hits harder than the sunshine after rainy skies
I know I'll be fine
The air it tastes like sugar (Yeah)
The air it tastes like sugar (Ok)
The air it tastes like sugar (Uh huh)
The air it tastes like sugar (C’mon yeah)
They say Good karma's coming your way
What if that's it’s, what if everything changed?
I'm outta breath from keeping that pace
I don't wanna rush, thought of hitting the breaks but
I sleep on the sofa, bless my lucky stars that it's over
Dead of October, no longer do this shit for exposure
Don't need no attention
I’ll keep my eyes closed
Am I sick of pretending
I'm good to let go
(I'm good to let go)
I know I'm sounding crazy
I can't blame you if you’re leaving
So happy that you're patient
When I'm going off the deep end
No you can't be my savior
I finally got some sleep and
I kinda like the flavor
It tastes like sugar
The air it tastes like sugar
The air it tastes like sugar
Everything tastes like sugar