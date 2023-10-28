《Don’t Go Insane》歌詞｜DPR IAN新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
DPR IAN《Don’t Go Insane》｜歌詞
I spent my nights
On melting snow
Just turning my sorrows into pure gold
And I laugh inside
'Cause you won't know
I was here from the moment the lights showed
Oh, bless my heart
When the wolves take me away
Don't fall apart
When I come back from the grave
Forget my charms
I'll never be the same
We've came so far
Only to drift away
Oh, bless my heart
When the wolves take me away
Don't fall apart
When I come back from the grave
Forget my charms
I'll never be the same
We've came so far
Only to go insane
Insane
No one will notice
Ooh, ooh
I'm sane
Insane
Stay by my side
When the nightmare goes
I've been feeling distant, just way out of control
But I laugh inside
Just so you can glow in the dark
When it's time for me
So just stay
Why don't you wanna stay?
You just wanna trip me out
Why don't you wanna stay?
Oh, bless my heart
When the wolves take me away
Don't fall apart
When I come back from the grave
Forget my charms
I'll never be the same
We've came so far
Only to go insane
Insane
No one will notice
Ooh, ooh
I'm sane
Insane
I'm sane
Can't see
I'm sane
I waited endlessly all night
Looking up at all the fireflies in the skies
I made it carefully to your side
That's when the lights turned on and you were just a lie
I'm sane
I'm sane