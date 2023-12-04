《OOTD》歌詞｜DREAMCATCHER (드림캐쳐)新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
DREAMCATCHER (드림캐쳐)《OOTD》 | 目錄
DREAMCATCHER (드림캐쳐)《OOTD》｜歌詞
OOTD, this my fashion
Shut up, no more questions
비춰 spotlight, unforgettable 照亮我的 Spotlight, Unforgettable
I'm the future, so incredible
안겨 줄게 더 큰 전율을 將為你帶來更刻骨的戰慄
Like a time-lapse
Bet you'll remember me
Catch up, it's a miracle
Complicated, it's a miracle
Revolution 나의 안목이 Revolution 我的眼光
Gonna catch your attention
Then wait 'til you know (Oh)
Rise, 매일 불꽃이 터져
So high (I am Venus, Nephthys, call me a goddess)
닿지 못할 만큼 (I'm only doing better) 彷彿無法觸動般
Shall we start this game?
(One, two, three, four)
(One, two, three)
OOTD, this my fashion
Shut up, no more questions
OOTD, this my fashion (Ready, action)
Don't you want to feel it? Come and ride
Popping the champagne
Look at my necklace
Wearing my black dress
Cruising my rollie
Cash in the backseat
We call it so sweet, so sweet
Outta my, outta my, outta my
F*ck outta my way
나의 red carpet, I'm another level 我的 Red carpet I'm another level
이제 안 숨길래 looking for my life 即刻起不再躲躲藏藏 Looking for my life
Driving on the highway, drunken everyday
어때? Do you feel like a monster? 如何 Do you feel like a monster?
Rise, 매일 불꽃이 터져
So high (I am Venus, Nephthys, call me a goddess)
닿지 못할 만큼 (I'm only doing better) 彷彿無法觸動般
Shall we start this game?
(One, two, three, four)
(One, two, three)
OOTD, this my fashion
Shut up, no more questions
OOTD, this my fashion (Ready, action)
Don't you want to feel it? Come and ride
Popping the champagne
Look at my necklace
Wearing my black dress
Cruising my rollie
Cash in the backseat
We call it so sweet, so sweet (Yeah)
Celebrate, 우리의 축제 (Whoa-oh) Celebrate, 屬於我們的慶典
Elevate, 보다 더 높게 (Visualize) 比Elevate還更高等
Visualize, 나를 더 표현해 Visualize, 更加地展現自己
Hypnotize, 좀 더 어지럽게 Hypnotize, 再變得更混亂
Popping the champagne
Look at my necklace
Wearing my black dress
Cruising my rollie
Cash in the backseat
Don't you want to feel it? Come and ride
OOTD, I'm flawless, I'm flawless
I'm so gorgeous (Gorgeous)
여길 봐봐, I'm spotless, I'm spotless 看看這裡 I'm spotless I'm spotless
I'm so priceless (Priceless, priceless)
OOTD, I'm flawless, I'm flawless
I'm so gorgeous (Gorgeous)
여길 봐봐, I'm spotless, I'm spotless 看看這裡 I'm spotless I'm spotless
I'm so priceless
I'm so gorgeous