《Houdini》歌詞｜Dua Lipa新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Dua Lipa《Houdini》 | 目錄
Dua Lipa《Houdini》｜歌詞
Mmm
I come and I go
Tell me all the ways you need me
I'm not here for long
Catch me or I go Houdini
I come and I go
Prove you got the right to please me
Everybody knows
Catch me or I go Houdini
Time is passing like a solar eclipse
See you watching and you blow me a kiss
It's your moment, baby, don't let it slip
Come in closer, are you reading my lips?
They say I come and I go
Tell me all the ways you need me
I'm not here for long
Catch me or I go Houdini
I come and I go
Prove you got the right to please me
Everybody knows
Catch me or I go Houdini
If you're good enough, you'll find a way
Maybe you could cause a girl to change
Do you think about it night and day?
Maybe you could be the one to make me stay
Everything you say, it soundin' so sweet
But do you practice everything that you preach?
I need something that'll make me believe
If you got it, baby, give it to me
They say I come and I go
Tell me all the ways you need me
I'm not here for long
Catch me or I go Houdini
I come and I go (I come and I go)
Prove you got the right to please me
Everybody knows
Catch me or I go, Houdini
If you're good enough, you'll find a way
Maybe you could cause a girl to change
Do you think about it night and day?
Maybe you could be the one to make me stay
Oh, oh, oh
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
I come and go
Tell me all the ways you need me
I'm not here for long
Catch me or I go Houdini
I come and I go (I come and I go)
Prove you got the point to please me
Everybody knows
Catch me or I go Houdini
Houdini
Catch me or I go Houdini