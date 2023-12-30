《惡性循環 (feat.TIAB)》歌詞｜E1and新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
E1and《惡性循環 (feat.TIAB)》｜歌詞
they keep talking bout the business shit
我以為永遠不會變
充斥 mula dollar bill
你是否也會switching lanes
低下頭 正忙著 妥協呢
我不配 放什麼 周杰倫
碗裡依然飯特稀
那是不能說的秘密
舊flavor uh huh
鼓起勇氣牽你的手
曾經的 我討厭你
tell me where should i go oh
講著大話 直到像被捲入漩渦
一人 穿越 人海 別看見 我 軟 弱
i dont really feel
so good to be honest
睜一隻眼
閉一隻眼
挺簡單
快 放 棄 掙 扎
這是我
最後的溫柔
i sell the soul with demon
and I feeling so good
剪掉片段記得
後面貼上重複
想逃出台北
怎麼哪裡都台北
i sell the soul with demon
and I feeling so good
那時雙眼還清澈
隨明暗變化角度
想逃出台北
卻又逃不出台北
(TIAB)
I know exactly what you need
就像我寫這首melody
多麼的 虛情假意
但有時候 不是沒有了理由
只是你喜歡茱麗葉
我就必須當羅密歐
多想要看清
我 差不多放棄 又陷入了這漩渦
解開這迷底
也變得很煩腦
同時也很執著
But I don't fxxking care
Nobody can change my 風格
就算剩破的吉他我也會一直哼著歌
i dont really feel
so good to be honest
睜一隻眼
閉一隻眼
挺簡單
快 放 棄 掙 扎
這是我
最後的溫柔
i sell the soul with demon
and I feeling so good
剪掉片段記得
後面貼上重複
想逃出台北
怎麼哪裡都台北
i sell the soul with demon
and I feeling so good
那時雙眼還清澈
隨明暗變化角度
想逃出台北
卻又逃不出台北