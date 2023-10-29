《Amazing》歌詞｜Ed Sheeran新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Ed Sheeran《Amazing》 | 目錄
Ed Sheeran《Amazing》｜歌詞
I flew to Paris tryna get away, mm
I drown my silence, embarrassed by the shame of it
But all it seems to do is magnify the pain
I wish I was a strong boy, head in the sand
If I were them, I would be the man
And my lips are searching for what happiness is
I'm dragging my feet, trying to breathe again
Yeah, I'm tryna feel amazing
Yeah, but I can't get out of my way and
Yeah, wish I could feel amazing
But this is all that I can feel today
I tore the page and I put all of my weight on it
So I could stop it, trying to blow away, mm
The darkest days, well, I got all I could take from them
Starting to think it'll never change
I see my life is planned in front of me
And I don't need to do a thing just because I can
And my friends are talking like, "What's happened to him?"
I'm dragging my feet, trying to breathe again, ayy
Yeah, I'm tryna feel amazing
Yeah, but I can't get out of my way and
Yeah, wish I could feel amazing
But this is all that I can feel today and
Yeah, I'm tryna feel amazing
Yeah, but I can't get out of my way and
Yeah, wish I could feel amazing
But this is all that I can feel today
I'm tryna think, at the same time, tryna say something
Can't switch off my brain, so don't meditate
Every time I crack a smile, I can sense another tear coming
That's kind of weird, but what can I say?
I know I'm on the edge and one push of the wind
Will send me flying deep into the unknown
I guess this is the time to let 'em all in
'Cause nothing is worse than when you hit the low, and
Yeah, I'm tryna feel amazing
Yeah, but I can't get out of my way and
Yeah, wish I could feel amazing
But this is all that I can feel today and
Yeah, I'm tryna feel amazing
Yeah, but I can't get out of my way and
Yeah, wish I could feel amazing
But this is all that I can feel today, yeah
Yeah, this is all that I can feel today
Yeah, this is all that I can feel today