《American Town》歌詞｜Ed Sheeran新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Ed Sheeran《American Town》｜歌詞
Haven't seen you in so long
But it all came back in one moment
And the year started cold
But I didn't notice at all
And when we found there's a room we're both in
We get Chinese food in small white boxes
Live the life we saw in “Friends”
Your room, it barely fits the mattress
Wake up, leave for work again
The wind, it seems to blow right through us
Down jackets are the trend
The rush, we're rushing deep into love
English girl in an American town
No elevator to the fifth floor
I'll ring on the buzzer, then you'll be right down
I wish time would freeze
Dungarees over the hoodie, we're out
Feet are three feet off the ground
Lost in love and we don't wanna be found
It's just you and me
My English girl in an American town
In an American town
Days come and go
But it ends windows closed
And the scent of your perfume's on me
You're useless with your phone
Electric when one-on-one
I thought I would be more nervous, darling
We watch comedies and miss the endings
Conversations till the dawn
And your changing tide, we push against it
Challenge meanings in the songs
And head out without a reservation
Drinkin' out of paper bags
And wasting time is time not wasted
For my English girl in an American town
No elevator to the fifth floor
I'll ring on the buzzer, then you'll be right down
I wish time would freeze
Dungarees over the hoodie, we're out
Feet are three feet off the ground
Lost in love and we don't wanna be found
It's just you and me
My English girl in an American town
And when our eyes are closed together, I can't explain
How the scent of your perfume takes me to a higher place
We can watch it unfold or we can change how it takes
And we build when it breaks down
We drink Moscow Mules and steal the cups
From, mostly, the Bowery Bar
What a perfect day to fall in love on
What a way to make a start
And it appears, when you think all is lost
Then, you don't remember when it started
Never have to pretend
With my English girl in an American town
No elevator to the fifth floor
I'll ring on the buzzer, then you'll be right down
I wish time would freeze
Dungarees over the hoodie, we're out
Feet are three feet off the ground
Lost in love and we don't wanna be found
It's just you and me
English girl in an American town
No elevator to the fifth floor
I'll ring on the buzzer, then you'll be right down
I wish time would freeze
Dungarees over the hoodie, we're out
Feet are three feet off the ground
Lost in love and we don't wanna be found
It's just you and me
English girl in an American town