Ed Sheeran Blue 《Blue》歌詞｜Ed Sheeran新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

《Blue》歌詞｜Ed Sheeran新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

新歌推薦
東方新地
廣告

Blue歌詞｜Ed Sheeran《Blue》於2023-09-29推出新歌MV，東方新地整合了Ed Sheeran新歌詳情、歌詞以及MV首播曝光。

Ed Sheeran《Blue》 | 目錄

  1. Ed Sheeran《Blue》｜歌詞
  2. Ed Sheeran《Blue》｜製作
  3. Ed Sheeran《Blue》｜新歌試聽
  4. Ed Sheeran《Blue》｜MV

Ed Sheeran《Blue》｜歌詞

Oh, it took a while to read the signs
But she used to be a friend of mine
Leaning forward, but fell behind
Loneliness redefined
Over and all of above, I hope for
Happiness is all you know, but
I can't help but holding on, on
Silence is never golden
Quietly stuck in the moment, I'm not over you
I'll be forever lonely
Silence ain't golden, you know that it's only blue
Blue
It's only blue
Blue
Oh, I missed the mark a hundred times
Tried to take it back and change the night
Yeah, we used to set the dream alive
Till the day it sunk and slowly died
Over and all of above, I hope for
Happiness is all you know, but
I can't help but holding on, on
Silence is never golden
Quietly stuck in the moment, I'm not over you
And I'll be forever lonely
Silence ain't golden, you know that it's only blue
Blue
It's only blue
Blue
It's only blue

回到目錄

Ed Sheeran《Blue》｜製作

有待更新
回到目錄

Ed Sheeran《Blue》｜新歌試聽