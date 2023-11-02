《Blue》歌詞｜Ed Sheeran新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Ed Sheeran《Blue》｜歌詞
But she used to be a friend of mine
Leaning forward, but fell behind
Loneliness redefined
Over and all of above, I hope for
Happiness is all you know, but
I can't help but holding on, on
Silence is never golden
Quietly stuck in the moment, I'm not over you
I'll be forever lonely
Silence ain't golden, you know that it's only blue
Blue
It's only blue
Blue
Oh, I missed the mark a hundred times
Tried to take it back and change the night
Yeah, we used to set the dream alive
Till the day it sunk and slowly died
Over and all of above, I hope for
Happiness is all you know, but
I can't help but holding on, on
Silence is never golden
Quietly stuck in the moment, I'm not over you
And I'll be forever lonely
Silence ain't golden, you know that it's only blue
Blue
It's only blue
Blue
It's only blue