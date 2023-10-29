《England》歌詞｜Ed Sheeran新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Ed Sheeran《England》｜歌詞
The stores are being cleared around the fishermen's huts
And the air bites the leaves, almost invisible cuts on the skin
A lighthouse retired, but a new one was hired
About twenty foot taller, painted in black and white
Twenty million steps with a computer inside instead of him
Only one road sign telling cars to slow down
And a long drop in the ocean
Beware of the riptide, broken glass and train rides
It's a new day and this is England
Next to the park with the flag that's working flexible hours
'Cause there's a mismatch of carriages sorted in a boat of sunflowers
Fairy lights on a building that's supplying us power from the sea
Electricity lines flow like veins to the town
In-between, there is nothing but grass and pebbles on the ground
Do not enter the wild here if you want to be found for the free
View the famous sunrise cut in half by the sky
And the empty of the desert
Team of birds that swerve by and the land of the wise
It's a new day and this is England
When it's time to escape from the heavy abyss
There is nothing like washing away
I find this country of mine get some bad reputation
Of being cold and grey
But on the coast of this south to the east followed ground
I find serenity I've never felt
There's a peace, enough quiet in the silent bars
That can't be mirrored by anywhere else
Homes protruding from stones with their wood coloured black
Scattered cars in a line, steam rising out the shaft
One door at the front and then just glass at the back for the view
And the blue is so bright
You'll need shades for your eyes
And the cable to pull over
Take a walk and feel light, everything will be fine
It's a new day and this is England