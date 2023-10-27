《Head > Heels》歌詞｜Ed Sheeran新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Ed Sheeran《Head > Heels》｜歌詞
Looking like a photograph
Turned to face the window
Moonlight traced the contours of her back
Only she can see me
Shed the skin that guards the man
Sheltered by the ceiling
This is the start and end of everything
And we'll go it alone
'Cause no one will understand
Oh, it just feels like flying
Here within the confines of your bed
How beautiful we blend
Crashing in head then heels
Crashing in head then heels
Crashing in head then heels
Unrequitеd love songs
Longing words we used to sing
Faith was in the first one
We opened up our hearts to let them in
And now all these scars are keloid
Reminding us and cautioning
Rebuild what was destroyed
Turn it, then the chapter can begin
And we'll go it alone
'Cause no one will understand
Oh, it just feels like flying
Here within the confines of your bed
How beautiful we blend
And, together, we soar
High over the old wasteland
We escaped the fire
Planted roots when there was nothing left
How beautiful we blend
Crashing in head then heels
Crashing in head then heels
Crashing in head then heels
Crashing in head then heels
Crashing in head then heels
Crashing in head then heels
Crashing in head then heels
Crashing in head then heels