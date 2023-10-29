Ed Sheeran Magical 《Magical》歌詞｜Ed Sheeran新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

《Magical》歌詞｜Ed Sheeran新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

新歌推薦
東方新地
廣告

Magical歌詞｜Ed Sheeran《Magical》於2023-09-29推出新歌MV，東方新地整合了Ed Sheeran新歌詳情、歌詞以及MV首播曝光。

Ed Sheeran《Magical》 | 目錄

  1. Ed Sheeran《Magical》｜歌詞
  2. Ed Sheeran《Magical》｜製作
  3. Ed Sheeran《Magical》｜新歌試聽
  4. Ed Sheeran《Magical》｜MV

Ed Sheeran《Magical》｜歌詞

One touch, electric shock
Eyes locked, liked it, you feel that too
World stops, just us
Here on the dust and the darkness
Of the blue, out of the blue
Is this how it feels to be in love?
This is magical, this is magical
Is this how it feels to be in love?
This is magical, this is magical
Our lips barely one inch
Your skin brushed by my fingertips
Mornings, wideness
So delicate, covers, as we begin
As we begin
Is this how it feels to be in love?
This is magical, this is magical
Is this how it feels to be in love?
This is magical, this is magical
(Pa-pa-pa-pa-pa-pa)
(Pa-pa-pa-pa-pa-pa)
Silence, is filled, as time stands still
Our thoughts in the open room
Lay here until the sun distills
It's light for the perfect view
Now I'm with you
Is this how it feels to be in love?
This is magical, this is magical
Is this how it feels to be in love?
This is magical, this is magical

回到目錄

Ed Sheeran《Magical》｜製作

有待更新
回到目錄

Ed Sheeran《Magical》｜新歌試聽