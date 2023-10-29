《Magical》歌詞｜Ed Sheeran新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Ed Sheeran《Magical》 | 目錄
Ed Sheeran《Magical》｜歌詞
Eyes locked, liked it, you feel that too
World stops, just us
Here on the dust and the darkness
Of the blue, out of the blue
Is this how it feels to be in love?
This is magical, this is magical
Is this how it feels to be in love?
This is magical, this is magical
Our lips barely one inch
Your skin brushed by my fingertips
Mornings, wideness
So delicate, covers, as we begin
As we begin
Is this how it feels to be in love?
This is magical, this is magical
Is this how it feels to be in love?
This is magical, this is magical
(Pa-pa-pa-pa-pa-pa)
(Pa-pa-pa-pa-pa-pa)
Silence, is filled, as time stands still
Our thoughts in the open room
Lay here until the sun distills
It's light for the perfect view
Now I'm with you
Is this how it feels to be in love?
This is magical, this is magical
Is this how it feels to be in love?
This is magical, this is magical