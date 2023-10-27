Ed Sheeran Page 《Page》歌詞｜Ed Sheeran新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

《Page》歌詞｜Ed Sheeran新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

Page歌詞｜Ed Sheeran《Page》於2023-09-29推出新歌MV，東方新地整合了Ed Sheeran新歌詳情、歌詞以及MV首播曝光。

Ed Sheeran《Page》 | 目錄

  1. Ed Sheeran《Page》｜歌詞
  2. Ed Sheeran《Page》｜製作
  3. Ed Sheeran《Page》｜新歌試聽
  4. Ed Sheeran《Page》｜MV

Ed Sheeran《Page》｜歌詞

I'm a half-read story, I was fine on the shelf
Why did you take me down as if I needed your help?
No prior warning, no one to catch when I fell
Now that you're not around, I'm not doing so well
Do I look like a monster underneath all my skin?
I wanna cut all this open till I'm feeling something
Now I'm chasing the cracks, so I can let the light in
I'm in love with the ghost of you
Better luck next year, there's nothing left here
But am I constantly searching, feeling unsettled?
Living in Hell pretending it's Heaven
Head spin, maybе I'm destined to be
Always lonеly, alone, a loser, pathetic
Maybe tomorrow will be better
But I'm stuck on the page
But I'm stuck on the page
But I'm stuck on the page
I'm a half-read story, better off in the fire
Now I feel like the fool, haunted by desire
For a moment of glory, I would risk all I am
I look at what we had and I don't understand
Do I look like a monster underneath all my skin?
I wanna cut all this open till I'm feeling something
Now I'm chasing the cracks till I can let the light in
I'm in love with the ghost of you
Better luck next year, there's nothing left here
Why am I constantly searching feeling unsettled?
Living in Hell pretending it's Heaven
Head spin, maybe I'm destined to be
Always lonely, alone, a loser, pathetic
Maybe tomorrow will be better
But I'm stuck on the page
But I'm stuck on the page
But I'm stuck on the page
But I'm stuck on the page

Ed Sheeran《Page》｜製作

Ed Sheeran《Page》｜新歌試聽