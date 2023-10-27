《Page》歌詞｜Ed Sheeran新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Ed Sheeran《Page》｜歌詞
Why did you take me down as if I needed your help?
No prior warning, no one to catch when I fell
Now that you're not around, I'm not doing so well
Do I look like a monster underneath all my skin?
I wanna cut all this open till I'm feeling something
Now I'm chasing the cracks, so I can let the light in
I'm in love with the ghost of you
Better luck next year, there's nothing left here
But am I constantly searching, feeling unsettled?
Living in Hell pretending it's Heaven
Head spin, maybе I'm destined to be
Always lonеly, alone, a loser, pathetic
Maybe tomorrow will be better
But I'm stuck on the page
But I'm stuck on the page
But I'm stuck on the page
I'm a half-read story, better off in the fire
Now I feel like the fool, haunted by desire
For a moment of glory, I would risk all I am
I look at what we had and I don't understand
Do I look like a monster underneath all my skin?
I wanna cut all this open till I'm feeling something
Now I'm chasing the cracks till I can let the light in
I'm in love with the ghost of you
Better luck next year, there's nothing left here
Why am I constantly searching feeling unsettled?
Living in Hell pretending it's Heaven
Head spin, maybe I'm destined to be
Always lonely, alone, a loser, pathetic
Maybe tomorrow will be better
But I'm stuck on the page
But I'm stuck on the page
But I'm stuck on the page
But I'm stuck on the page