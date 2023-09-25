《Only for a Moment》歌詞｜Eric Nam新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Eric Nam《Only for a Moment》 | 目錄
Eric Nam《Only for a Moment》｜新歌試聽
Eric Nam《Only for a Moment》｜製作
作曲：Andrew Clutterbuck, Eric Nam & James Hatcher
作詞：Andrew Clutterbuck, Eric Nam & James Hatcher
Eric Nam《Only for a Moment》｜歌詞
Ah, here again Something so strange
Happened to me last night
Don't know your name
But something inside feels right This crazy energy
Rushing inside of me
Wants me to settle down with you
Some serendipity is leading you to me
I wonder if you feel it too It was only for a moment
But it felt like time had frozen we were face to face
Was it only me who noticed
The chemistry between us that had filled this space I saw our lives
Flash in my eyes
It was all in my mind
But it was only for a moment
Only for a moment I saw it all
We made our house a home
It was like it was real
We planted seeds and watched them grow How are these memories
Somehow inside of me
I've only just laid eyes on you
It's serendipity
That's leading you to me
I wonder if you feel it too It was only for a moment
But it felt like time had frozen we were face to face
Was it only me who noticed
The chemistry between us that had filled this space I saw our lives
Flash in my eyes
It was all in my mind
But it was only for a moment
Only for a moment Now I'm running to see if you'll give me
A second, a minute, an hour
I swear this is more than a feeling, oh If I told ya, you wouldn't believe me
But I'm hoping that you'll hear me out
I know this is more than just dreaming Now we're in this moment (In this moment)
I feel like time has frozen and we're face to face
It wasn't only me who noticed
The chemistry between us, has filled this space We see our lives
In front of our eyes
It's not in my mind
It was more than just a moment
No, it wasn't just a moment