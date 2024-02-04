《Lucky》歌詞｜Erika de Casier新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Uh-uh
I felt it on my body, so deep
Looked at me wearing a white tee
Shows you off in a nice way
And when I talk to you, you hear what I say
I walk by you real slow
Really think they do, but they don't know
Time with you goes by too fast
Words that I could never ever tell ya (Ha-ha-ha-ha-ha)
Do I like this?
Do I like that?
You make it real easy to love you right back
Lucky, lucky me
Yo, look what I got
I don't worry, you got my back
Another night
Another night
Another night
Another night
I need ya
I need ya
I need ya
I need ya
I felt it on my body, like "Woah"
So tempting to say I'll never let go
Copenhagen's so grey
But see, whenever I'm with you, it's okay
I walk by you real slow
Really think they do, but they don't know (They don't)
Time with you goes by too fast
Words that I could never ever tell ya (Ha-ha-ha-ha-ha)
Do I like this?
Do I like that?
You make it real easy to love you right back
Lucky, lucky me
Yo, look what I got
I don't worry, you got my back
Another night
Another night
Another night
Another night
Another night (Too fast)
Another night (Too fast)
Another night (Too fast)
Another night (Too fast)
I need ya (Too fast, too fast)
I need ya (Too fast, too fast)
I need ya (Too fast, too fast)
I need ya (Too fast)
Another night (Too fast)
Another night (Too fast)
Another night (Too fast)
Another night (Too fast)
Another night (Too fast)
Another night (Too fast)
Another night (Too fast)
Another night (Too fast)
Another night (Too fast)
Another night (Too fast)
Another night (Too fast)