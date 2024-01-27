《What I Feel Is Love》歌詞｜Etham新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Etham《What I Feel Is Love》｜歌詞
This time I don't wanna feel the same things
And when I look in your eyes
It's crazy
Oh but this time
I'm holding you closer
Than I ever did cause I've never been more in love
Now there's nothing holding me back and I can finally
Say this is where I wanna be
If this is love
And we're being honest
I can't explain it
See I've not been here before
And baby oh
My hearts got a notion
And its beating more
For this I'm sure for us
Then baby what I feel is love
I'm lost and I don't know where I'm going
But its somewhere beautiful with you
I remember the moment we left the earth
Came falling down together
Just like that
Now there's nothing holding me back and I can finally
Say this is where I wanna be
If this is love
And we'r being honest
I can't explain it
See I've not been here before
And baby oh
My hearts got a notion
And its beating more
For this I'm sure for us
Then baby what I feel is love
In some ways I'm speechless
You caught me off guard
I'm so glad I'm with you
If this is love
And we'r being honest
I can't explain it
See I've not been here before
And baby oh
My hearts got a notion
And its beating more
For this I'm sure for us
Then baby what I feel is love