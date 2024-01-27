Etham What I Feel Is Love 《What I Feel Is Love》歌詞｜Etham新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

《What I Feel Is Love》歌詞｜Etham

新歌推薦
What I Feel Is Love歌詞｜Etham《What I Feel Is Love》於2023-12-29推出新歌MV，東方新地整合了Etham新歌詳情、歌詞以及MV首播曝光。

Etham《What I Feel Is Love》 | 目錄

  1. Etham《What I Feel Is Love》｜歌詞
  2. Etham《What I Feel Is Love》｜製作
  3. Etham《What I Feel Is Love》｜新歌試聽
  4. Etham《What I Feel Is Love》｜MV

Etham《What I Feel Is Love》｜歌詞

作   

This time I don't wanna feel the same things
And when I look in your eyes
It's crazy

Oh but this time
I'm holding you closer
Than I ever did cause I've never been more in love

Now there's nothing holding me back and I can finally
Say this is where I wanna be

If this is love
And we're being honest
I can't explain it
See I've not been here before
And baby oh
My hearts got a notion
And its beating more
For this I'm sure for us
Then baby what I feel is love

I'm lost and I don't know where I'm going
But its somewhere beautiful with you
I remember the moment we left the earth
Came falling down together
Just like that

Now there's nothing holding me back and I can finally
Say this is where I wanna be

If this is love
And we'r being honest
I can't explain it
See I've not been here before
And baby oh
My hearts got a notion
And its beating more
For this I'm sure for us
Then baby what I feel is love

In some ways I'm speechless
You caught me off guard
I'm so glad I'm with you

If this is love
And we'r being honest
I can't explain it
See I've not been here before
And baby oh
My hearts got a notion
And its beating more
For this I'm sure for us
Then baby what I feel is love

Etham《What I Feel Is Love》｜製作

作曲：Antti Oikarinen, Etham, Hautboi Rich, Jin Jeong Mi & Victoria Horn
作詞：Antti Oikarinen, Etham, Hautboi Rich, Jin Jeong Mi & Victoria Horn
Etham《What I Feel Is Love》｜新歌試聽