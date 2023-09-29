《TROUBLE》歌詞｜EVNNE新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
EVNNE《TROUBLE》 | 目錄
EVNNE《TROUBLE》｜新歌試聽
EVNNE《TROUBLE》｜製作
有待更新
EVNNE《TROUBLE》｜歌詞
Yo! It’s crazy, like?
Ain't nobody wanna come with a New Thang
But I just might,
Look, Yo, Okay
What’s that? 시선들은 내 무빙을 따라와
니 주윌 또 흐트려
Yeh 됐어 초반에 다 무너진 Wall
Here we go up 그 위로
Top of the Top 거길 노려 어서
시작도 안 했지 TiK TiK BOOM
난 시간이 없지 Go on and on!
거칠게 좀 더 발을 굴려 Dum-dum-di-dum
시작을 알려 지금부터 Don't let you down
Ya, Ha, 다들 전혀 예측하지 못해
It’s new change, you must come in
용감해 꺾을수록 빛나 더
윙가르디움 레비오사
더해져 everyday 만족할 줄 몰라 난
누구든 원하는 play 즐기면 더 올라가
Ay 의심 따윈 없이
Ya 미친듯이 Come with me
Ya We don't stop at the top
매 순간이 start
Trouble!
Trouble!
Rock it with me
Yeh, that’s right!
I’m a little butterfly 뭘 그리 놀라 ah
예상할 수 없는 way, U feel like ah
점점 차오는 숨이 계속 날 깨워
멈출 수 없어
Because my name is ’Trouble’
Yeah, told you before
I mean, what you expect?
다들 걱정해 ma business
This is but, 사실은 not silly
Seal it, I’ll never break down
Black out 된다고 해도 난 해내 곧잘
우린 그냥 멋대로 해도
All the way a way a way up
그래 까보기도 전에 판단은
Never ever ever
(What you want me to say?)
Yeah, on my way
너도 느낌 온다면 Come my way
Closer 계획 같은 건 없어
Juss dash
더 해도 everyday 만족할 줄 몰라 난
지칠 줄 모르는 pace 끝없이 이어가 race
Ay 시간낭비 없이
Ya 미친듯이 Come with me
Ya We don't stop at the top
네 심장에 shot
Trouble!
Trouble!
Rock it with me
Yeh, that’s right!
I’m a little butterfly 뭘 그리 놀라 ah
예상할 수 없는 way, U feel like ah
점점 차오는 숨이 계속 날 깨워
멈출 수 없어
Because my name is ’Trouble’
Slay it
정신없이 Shake it
거침없이 Play it
I’m on ride
Slay it
정신없이 Shake it
거침없이 Play it
I’m on ride
나를 따라와
I’ll be the one 나를 믿어
이 리듬에 너를 던져
우린 마치 하나처럼 움직여 움직여
We’ll be the one 나는 믿어
저 미래에 몸을 던져
우린 마치 불꽃처럼
I’m a little butterfly 뭘 그리 놀라 ah
예상할 수 없는 way, U feel like ah
내가 있는 어디든
빨려 들어가
점점 속도를 더 높여
Make it ’Trouble’