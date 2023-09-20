《Lifetime》歌詞｜Faime新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Faime《Lifetime》 | 目錄
Faime《Lifetime》｜新歌試聽
Faime《Lifetime》｜製作
作曲：Yash Chaudhary / Jed Peek
作詞：Yash Chaudhary / Jed Peek
Faime《Lifetime》｜歌詞
I met you in the summer
When you moved here from Ann Arbor
Two kids believed in fate
I would climb up to your bedroom
While your parents tried to catch you
As we danced the night away
And we were just kids
But we knew it was love
Twenty years old
The whole world against us
A hundred more years
Still wouldn't be enough
Forever in love
It began with a crush
Where you go
I'll go too
It's only life if I'm
Living it with you
Always be
By your side
I am yours and
You are mine
In every lifetime
We moved into the lake house
The one from your old hometown
Two kids along the way
And we raised them to be lovers
With eyes just like their mother's
That light up their whole face
We taught them to love
Even when their heart breaks
They grew up and soon
Each of them moved away
And they could have kids
Of their own someday
No matter the distance
We loved them the same
Where you go
I'll go too
It's only life if I'm
Living it with you
I'll always be
By your side
I am yours and
You are mine
In every lifetime
I'm so happy that I met you
And you spent your life with me too
Two kids believed in fate
Now even though were older
We love like we were younger
For the rest of our days