《Cupid – Twin Ver. (feat. Sabrina Carpenter)》歌詞｜FIFTY FIFTY, Sabrina Carpenter新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
FIFTY FIFTY, Sabrina Carpenter《Cupid – Twin Ver. (feat. Sabrina Carpenter)》 | 目錄
FIFTY FIFTY, Sabrina Carpenter《Cupid – Twin Ver. (feat. Sabrina Carpenter)》｜製作
作曲：Adam von Mentzer, Mac Felländer-Tsai, Louise Udin & John Ryan
作詞：안성일 (Sung Il Ahn), Adam von Mentzer, Mac Felländer-Tsai, Louise Udin, Sabrina Carpenter & Amy Allen
FIFTY FIFTY, Sabrina Carpenter《Cupid – Twin Ver. (feat. Sabrina Carpenter)》｜歌詞
A hopeless romantic all my life
Surrounded by couples all the time
I guess I should take it as a sign
(Oh why, oh why, oh why, oh why?) I'm feelin’ lonely (Lonely)
Oh, I wish I'd find a lover that could hold me (Hold me)
Now I'm crying in my room
So skeptical of love (Say what you say, but I want it more)
But still, I want it more, more, more I gave a second chance to Cupid
But now I’m left here feelin' stupid
Oh, the way he makes me feel that love isn't real
Cupid is so dumb I wish that I wasn't so naive (Ah-ah)
And he didn't turn me on so well (Ah-ah)
My heartache's a real good melody, oh
(Oh wow, oh wow, oh wow, oh wow)
And what else is there for me to do?
I gave him one chance, I gave him two
But "third time's the charm" ain't always true I gave a second chance to Cupid
But now I’m left here feelin’ stupid
Oh, the way he makes me feel that love isn't real
Cupid is so dumb (Cupid is so dumb) Cupid is a bully, he won’t leave me alone
Every time he set me up, my baby doesn't show
It's makin' me feel crazy like my life’s invisible
Good thing when I cry, I look so cute and beautiful I gave a second chance to Cupid (Cupid, ah)
But now I'm left here feelin' stupid (So stupid, babe, mm)
Oh, the way he makes me feel that love isn't real
Cupid is so dumb
I gave a second chance to Cupid (Hopeless girl is seeking someone)
But now I'm left here feelin' stupid (Who will share this feeling)
Oh, the way he makes me feel that love isn't real (I'm a fool)
Cupid is so dumb (A fool for love, a fool for love)