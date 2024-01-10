Fly By Midnight Different Lives 《Different Lives》歌詞｜Fly By Midnight新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

Fly By Midnight《Different Lives》｜歌詞

Saw myself
Two years ago and I was someone else
Back then, I loved just like a carousel
So many faces going in and out
That's the way it felt

Like a distant sort of conversation of you and I
You and I
Feels like I'm running from my reputation every night
Every night

'Cause I've lived different lives
Different lives
Before you ever made me feel alive
Feel alive
I haven't felt this fucking terrified
Terrifiеd
Before you, ooh
You, ooh
Those wеre different times
Different times
You're not the one I was at twenty-five
Drunk and high
Those are all the lives I left behind
Left behind for you, ooh
You, ooh

I see it now (See it now)
Few years ahead, it's only you around (You around)
Hopped off the wave that kept me watered down (Watered down)
And left the old me in a different town
Somewhere it can't be found

Like a distant sort of conversation
I try to hide
From you and I
Feels like I'm closer to a revelation every night
Every night

'Cause I've lived different lives
Different lives
Before you ever made me feel alive
Feel alive
I haven't felt this fucking terrified
Terrified
Before you, ooh
You, ooh
Those were different times
Different times
You're not the one I was at twenty-five
Drunk and high
Those are all the lives I left behind
Left behind for you, ooh
You, ooh

I've lived different lives
Different lives
Before you ever made me feel alive
Feel alive
I haven't felt this fucking terrified
Terrified
Before you, ooh
Before you, ooh

Those were different times
Different times
You're not the one I was at twenty-five
Drunk and high
Those are all the lives I left behind
Left behind for you, ooh
You, ooh

Fly By Midnight《Different Lives》｜製作

作曲：Justin Bryte, Slavo & Haywood
作詞：Justin Bryte, Slavo & Haywood
