《Missing You》歌詞｜Frank Walker新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

Missing You歌詞｜Frank Walker《Missing You》於2024-01-12推出新歌MV，東方新地整合了Frank Walker新歌詳情、歌詞以及MV首播曝光。

Frank Walker《Missing You》 | 目錄

  1. Frank WalkerMissing You｜歌詞
  2. Frank WalkerMissing You｜製作
  3. Frank WalkerMissing You｜新歌試聽
  4. Frank WalkerMissing You｜MV

Frank Walker《Missing You》｜歌詞


I've been putting myself out there, but I can't open up to someone new (no)
I've been acting like I don't care, just the sorta thing you see right through (yeah)
Drinking whiskey like it's water, but it don't help me swallow the truth (oh)
I'm more sorry than I've ever been, you're a part of me I can't lose

I've been getting high, dancing on my own
I can't spend another weekend drinking to our song
And I know that I'm drunk but that don't make me wrong
I'm writing you this message cause I need to let you know

I'm missing you
I'm missing you, I'm missing you
I'm missing you
I'm missing you, I'm missing you
I'm missing
I'm missing you, I'm missing you
I'm missing
I'm missing you, I'm missing you

And I'll always keep the light on cause I know you get scared in the dark (yeah)
Every night I close my eyes just hoping I'd wake up in your arms (oh)

I've been getting high, dancing on my own
I can't spend another weekend drinking to our song
I know that I'm drunk but that don't make me wrong
I'm writing you this message cause I need to let you know

I'm missing you
I'm missing you, I'm missing you
I'm missing you
I'm missing you, I'm missing you

I'm missing (ohhhhhhhhh)
I'm missing you
I'm missing (ohhhhhhhh)
I'm missing you, I'm missing you
I'm missing

Missing you
Missing you
I'm missing
Missing you
Missing you
I'm missing you-oh-ohh, ohh
Missing you
I'm missing you-oh-ohh, ohh
Missing you

I'm missing you-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-oh
I'm missing you
I'm missing you

Frank Walker《Missing You》｜製作

Frank Walker《Missing You》｜新歌試聽