《You’re My Texas》歌詞｜Gabby Barrett新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Gabby Barrett《You’re My Texas》 | 目錄
Gabby Barrett《You’re My Texas》｜歌詞
I can get lost on a merry-go-round
Spinnin' in circles, baby
It's hard to get my two bare feet on my ground
When the world gets heavy
I know where to run to
When the day is done, it's you
You're my home away from home
You're blue bonnets growin' wild
Boy, no matter where I roam
You're my Nacogdoches sky
Where I hang my hat when I get restless
You're my Texas
Steady as a sunset, strong as a pine
Someday, church bells ringin'
Sweet as the honey, silver-green on the vine
Little bit of everythin' I'm needin'
I know where to run to
When the day is done, it's you, you, you
You're my home away from home
You're blue bonnets growin' wild
Boy, no matter where I roam
You're my Nacogdoches sky
Where I hang my hat when I get restless
You're my Texas
And I could chase this dream of mine all around the world
But as long as I'm your girl
You're my home away from home
You're blue bonnets growin' wild
Boy, no matter where I roam
You're my Nacogdoches sky
Where I hang my hat when I get restless
Where I hang my hat when I get restless
You're my Texas