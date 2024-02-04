Gabby Barrett You’re My Texas 《You’re My Texas》歌詞｜Gabby Barrett新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

《You’re My Texas》歌詞｜Gabby Barrett新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

新歌推薦
東方新地

廣告

You’re My Texas歌詞｜Gabby Barrett《You’re My Texas》於2024-01-05推出新歌MV，東方新地整合了Gabby Barrett新歌詳情、歌詞以及MV首播曝光。

Gabby Barrett《You’re My Texas》 | 目錄

  1. Gabby BarrettYou’re My Texas｜歌詞
  2. Gabby BarrettYou’re My Texas｜製作
  3. Gabby BarrettYou’re My Texas｜新歌試聽
  4. Gabby BarrettYou’re My Texas｜MV

Gabby Barrett《You’re My Texas》｜歌詞

作   

I can get lost on a merry-go-round
Spinnin' in circles, baby
It's hard to get my two bare feet on my ground
When the world gets heavy

I know where to run to
When the day is done, it's you

You're my home away from home
You're blue bonnets growin' wild
Boy, no matter where I roam
You're my Nacogdoches sky
Where I hang my hat when I get restless
You're my Texas

Steady as a sunset, strong as a pine
Someday, church bells ringin'
Sweet as the honey, silver-green on the vine
Little bit of everythin' I'm needin'

I know where to run to
When the day is done, it's you, you, you

You're my home away from home
You're blue bonnets growin' wild
Boy, no matter where I roam
You're my Nacogdoches sky
Where I hang my hat when I get restless
You're my Texas

And I could chase this dream of mine all around the world
But as long as I'm your girl

You're my home away from home
You're blue bonnets growin' wild
Boy, no matter where I roam
You're my Nacogdoches sky
Where I hang my hat when I get restless
Where I hang my hat when I get restless
You're my Texas

回到目錄

Gabby Barrett《You’re My Texas》｜製作

作曲：Gabby Barrett, Hillary Lindsey & Miranda Lambert
作詞：Gabby Barrett, Hillary Lindsey & Miranda Lambert
回到目錄

Gabby Barrett《You’re My Texas》｜新歌試聽