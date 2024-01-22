《Attention》歌詞｜Georgia Webster新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Georgia Webster《Attention》 | 目錄
Georgia Webster《Attention》｜歌詞
Bought a notice-me-dress, it was crazy expensive
And you didn't even look up
Kissed your friend in a bar, wasn't subtle or dark
But somehow it wasn't enough
You're not even missing me and you're supposed to be
It's got me thinking crazy things
I brought it up in therapy very carefully
Simply hypothetically
If I crashed my car
If I broke my arm
Got bit by a shark
Would you care then?
Would you care then?
If my heart gave out
If my house burned down
Baby do I have to fly half-way to Heaven
Just to get your attention?
I read into the way that you'rе giving me space
Am I that easy to lеt go of?
Part of me thinks you're strategically cruel
And part of me thinks you're just dumb
Ooh, I've dyed my hair and dyed it back
And I don't know what's up with that
God it's like you don't react
Ooh, yeah maybe I'm a masochist
I'm getting close to over it
But I've been wondering just for kicks
If I crashed my car
If I broke my arm
Got bit by a shark
Would you care then?
Would you care then?
If my heart gave out
If my house burned down
Baby do I have to fly half-way to Heaven
Just to get your attention?
Oh-oh
Yeah
Oh-oh
God, I love my life
No I don't wanna die
But if I let go of the wheel
Would that make you feel?
(Would that make you feel?)
If I crashed my car
If I broke my arm
Got bit by a shark
Would you care then?
Would you care then?
If my heart gave out
If my house burned down
Baby do I have to fly half-way to Heaven, ooh
Why do I have to turn my crazy up to eleven
Just to get your attention?