《Doll》歌詞｜(G)I-DLE新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
(G)I-DLE《Doll》 | 目錄
(G)I-DLE《Doll》｜歌詞
I’m not your doll, no need to talk
You’d never know what you have done before
I want you to fall, I hope you crawl
네 같잖은 말 더는 I don’t love no more
뻔한 너의 말 버릇 But I don’t give a shoot
더 이상 난 미련 따윈 없을 테니까
You make it easy for me what to choose
I promise not to promise anymore
Look at that blah blah
Make ’em pop pop
That’s a lie lie
Not your prime time
내게 뱉은 모든 말
That hasn’t changed
No surprise
I said bye bye
To your blah blah
Never try to hypnotize
I want you to know
I’m not your doll, don’t cry
I’m not your doll, don’t cry
Love can be tough, love can be rough
All of the time with you, I wanna change ’em all
I’m not your toy even alone
But you’d never ever fool me like before
뻔한 너의 눈빛이 But I don’t give a shoot
더 이상 날 속일 수는 없을 테니까
You make it easy for me what to choose
I promise not to promise anymore
Look at that blah blah
Make ’em pop pop
That’s a lie lie
Not your prime time
내게 뱉은 모든 말
That hasn’t changed
No surprise
I said bye bye
To your blah blah
Never try to hypnotize
I want you to know
I’m not your doll, don’t cry
I’m not your doll, don’t cry
I’m not your doll, don’t cry