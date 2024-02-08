(G)I-DLE Doll 《Doll》歌詞｜(G)I-DLE新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

《Doll》歌詞｜(G)I-DLE新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

Doll歌詞｜(G)I-DLE《Doll》於2024-01-29推出新歌MV

(G)I-DLE《Doll》｜歌詞

I’m not your doll, no need to talk
You’d never know what you have done before
I want you to fall, I hope you crawl
네 같잖은 말 더는 I don’t love no more

뻔한 너의 말 버릇 But I don’t give a shoot
더 이상 난 미련 따윈 없을 테니까
You make it easy for me what to choose
I promise not to promise anymore

Look at that blah blah
Make ’em pop pop
That’s a lie lie
Not your prime time
내게 뱉은 모든 말
That hasn’t changed
No surprise

I said bye bye
To your blah blah
Never try to hypnotize
I want you to know
I’m not your doll, don’t cry
I’m not your doll, don’t cry

Love can be tough, love can be rough
All of the time with you, I wanna change ’em all
I’m not your toy even alone
But you’d never ever fool me like before

뻔한 너의 눈빛이 But I don’t give a shoot
더 이상 날 속일 수는 없을 테니까
You make it easy for me what to choose
I promise not to promise anymore

Look at that blah blah
Make ’em pop pop
That’s a lie lie
Not your prime time
내게 뱉은 모든 말
That hasn’t changed
No surprise

I said bye bye
To your blah blah
Never try to hypnotize
I want you to know
I’m not your doll, don’t cry
I’m not your doll, don’t cry
I’m not your doll, don’t cry

(G)I-DLE《Doll》｜製作

作曲：이승훈
作詞：우기 ((여자)아이들),BOYTOY,제인스 (Jayins),MOJO (PLZ) 作曲：우기 ((여자)아이들),BOYTOY,MOJO (PLZ),제인스 (Jayins),이승훈
編曲：이승훈
(G)I-DLE《Doll》｜新歌試聽