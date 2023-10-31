《Eyes Roll》歌詞｜(G)I-DLE新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
(G)I-DLE《Eyes Roll》 | 目錄
(G)I-DLE《Eyes Roll》｜歌詞
Hard to handle best be careful
When you work that ass
Better grip my wheel at ten
Until you bout to crash
Keep your eyes on me
Push the start now go full speed
Lock, lock it down baby
You about to fall to your knees
She a work of art
She gon break your heart
She gon break your heart
She a work of art
She gon break your heart
She gon break your heart
She gon fuck you up
But you love that part
She a work of art
And she gon make your eyes roll
Back Back back back back back back
Back back back back back
She gon and she gon make your eyes roll
Back back back back back back
Back back back back back back
She gon make your eyes roll
She gon make your eyes roll
She gon make your eyes roll
Make ya eyes roll back to your brain
So good light you up no propane
Go ahead say my name
Glide on it baby that hydroplane
La la la in your own melody
Use whatchu got put that work on me
All night no we ain’t gon sleep
She rock that boat
And she love that speed go go
She a work of art
She gon break your heart
She gon break your heart
She a work of art
She gon break your heart
She gon break your heart
She gon fuck you up
But you love that part
She a work of art
She gon and she gon make your eyes roll
Back back back back back back back
Back back back back back
She gon and she gon make your eyes roll back
Back back back back back back back
Back back back back back
She gon make your eyes roll
She gon make your eyes roll
She gon make your eyes roll
Once I get you here
You will never leave
I can take you higher
Nothing you’ve ever seen
Once I get you close
I can then proceed
Looking up at me boy
A fantasy
Hypnotic
Exotic
He’s flying I’m the pilot
And when you do it like that to me
I can’t keep it quiet
No silence
Apply it
That pressure boy I want it
So light me up that five-o
Bout to make your eyes roll
Back back back back back back
Back back back back back back
She gon and she gon make your eyes roll back
Back back back back back back
Back back back back back back
She gon make your eyes roll
She gon make your eyes roll
She gon make your eyes roll