《Flip It》歌詞｜(G)I-DLE新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
(G)I-DLE《Flip It》 | 目錄
(G)I-DLE《Flip It》｜歌詞
I do what I wanna, I stay up like chandelier
Designers on my body know, they’re watching what I wear
My crew so hot and you are not I love it when they stare
We pop out lookin’ ha ha hot you know (G)I-DLE’s here
Crazy, sexy, hot, clique, stop, shake, turn, flip it
Crazy, sexy, hot, clique, stop, shake, turn, flip it
Crazy, sexy, hot, crazy, crazy, sexy, hot, flip it
Crazy, sexy, hot, clique, stop, shake, turn, flip it
Making a mil that’s a boss girl check
Cutting him off that’s a boss girl flex
We don’t fly commercial only pull up in a jet
Find me in the islands with these diamonds on my neck
Oh we only take things slow
When we drop it down, drop it down low
Lemme know if you ready
In Let’s go
I do what I wanna, I stay up like chandelier
Designers on my body know, they’re watching what I wear
My crew so hot and you are not I love it when they stare
We pop out lookin’ ha ha hot you know (G)I-DLE’s here
Crazy, sexy, hot, clique, stop, shake, turn, flip it
Crazy, sexy, hot, clique, stop, shake, turn, flip it
Crazy, sexy, hot, crazy, crazy, sexy, hot, flip it
Crazy, sexy, hot, clique, stop, shake, turn, flip it
I know ya’ll haters gunna hate this yeah
Making moves in a mood I’m acting reckless yeah
Such a queen imma dream better respect this yeah
Throw that at me and I won’t miss yeah nah
Oh we only take things slow
When we drop it down, drop it down low
Lemme know if you ready
In Let’s go
I do what I wanna, I stay up like chandelier
Designers on my body know, they’re watching what I wear
My crew so hot and you are not I love it when they stare
We pop out lookin’ ha ha hot you know (G)I-DLE’s here
Crazy, sexy, hot, clique, stop, shake, turn, flip it
Crazy, sexy, hot, clique, stop, shake, turn, flip it
Crazy, sexy, hot, crazy, crazy, sexy, hot, flip it
Crazy, sexy, hot, clique, stop, shake, turn, flip it