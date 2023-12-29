《heaven to touch》歌詞｜Gordon Flanders新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
廣告
heaven to touch歌詞｜Gordon Flanders《heaven to touch》於2023-12-15推出新歌MV，東方新地整合了Gordon Flanders新歌詳情、歌詞以及MV首播曝光。
Gordon Flanders《heaven to touch》 | 目錄
Gordon Flanders《heaven to touch》｜歌詞
tiny little things
That’s what I’ve been wondered
missing every fortune doesn’t mean you lose it
What I’m waiting for ?
Been struggling with many (doubts)and honesty
Feel sick to deal with all my anxiety
miles away from the sky
wish I could fly up high
Keep opening eyes wide
Don’t need nobody to help me point out the right path
Gon’ throw up these plans
make sure I’m go with my heart
I’ve come this far
dreaming ‘bout the scene
repping my hometown
Singing all my songs In front of the crowds
like a star
Might be brighter i’m sure
if I try