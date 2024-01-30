《Yes or No (Feat. HUH YUNJIN of LE SSERAFIM, Crush)》歌詞｜GroovyRoom (그루비룸)新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
What’s on your mind
넌 이미 알고 있잖아
궁금해 난
정말 뭔지 너의 맘이
Baby don’t smile
더 기다리기 지쳐 난
Look at my eyes
(Ha) 지금이잖아 타이밍
Feel yourself, and free yourself
(If you) feel me
말해줄래 Yes or No
Feel yourself, and free yourself
(If you) feel me
말해줄게 Yes or No
Do you wanna ride or die with me
어딜 가든지 따라와 줄 거야?
아니면서 계속 맴돌지
자꾸 내 주위를 좁혀가 우리 사이
I’ve never been the one to plead 'cause boys are cheap
차라리 끝내자
But I know 결국 다시 back on repeat
처음부터 달랐어 불길하게 달콤한 느낌
이미 난 흔들렸어
내 맘대로 되는 게 없어서 싫은데 좋아
So love, so pain
What’s on your mind
넌 이미 알고 있잖아
궁금해 난
정말 뭔지 너의 맘이
Baby don’t smile
더 기다리기 지쳐 난
Look at my eyes
(Ha) 지금이잖아 타이밍
Feel yourself, and free yourself
(If you) feel me
말해줄래 Yes or No
Feel yourself, and free yourself
(If you) feel me
말해줄게 Yes or No
이런 사이는 Not my taste
애매하게 흘리는 Night and day
Don't play with me 넌 알고 있잖니
어서 빨리 Oh just let me know
What’s on your mind
전부 알고 싶어 난
언제까지 이렇게 날
애태울 셈이야
지금이야 순간 It’s time to decide
I can't wait no more
다시 반복해 또
What’s on your mind
넌 이미 알고 있잖아
궁금해 난
정말 뭔지 너의 맘이
Baby don’t smile
더 기다리기 지쳐 난
Look at my eyes
(Ha) 지금이잖아 타이밍
Feel yourself, and free yourself
(If you) feel me
말해줄래 Yes or No
Feel yourself, and free yourself
(If you) feel me
말해줄게 Yes or No