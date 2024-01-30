《Yes or No (Feat. HUH YUNJIN of LE SSERAFIM, Crush)》歌詞｜GroovyRoom (그루비룸)新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

Yes or No (Feat. HUH YUNJIN of LE SSERAFIM, Crush)歌詞｜GroovyRoom (그루비룸)《Yes or No (Feat. HUH YUNJIN of LE SSERAFIM, Crush)》於2024-01-17推出新歌MV，東方新地整合了GroovyRoom (그루비룸)新歌詳情、歌詞以及MV首播曝光。