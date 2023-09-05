《Angel》歌詞｜Halle新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Halle《Angel》｜新歌試聽
Halle《Angel》｜製作
Halle《Angel》｜歌詞
Do you ever make it out of your head?
Do you still swim in your thoughts?
Do you still mistake your flaws for property?
Somethin' that just don’t sit right with you
But Heaven knows, Heaven knows
Your wings can weigh you down
But angels make a way somehow
And if we fall, we fall on clouds
Black girl here, Black girl with the Black girl hair
Took a little sunkiss just to look like this
God-sent, you're an angel (Angel)
Angel (Angel)
Angel (Angel)
Angel (Angel)
Heaven wears your halo
They know you're an angel (Angel)
Angel (Angel)
Angel (Angеl)
Angel (Angel)
I’m a big deal, I gеt sick and tired of holdin' it in
Rich blood, you can probably see the gold in my skin
I'm more than a girl, won't let the troubles of the world
Come weigh me down
But angels make a way somehow
But if we fall, we fall on clouds
Black girl here, Black girl with the Black girl hair
Took a little sunkiss just to look like this
God-sent, you're an angel (Angel)
Angel (Angel)
Angel (Angel)
Angel (Angel)
Heaven wears your halo
They know you're an angel (Angel)
Angel (Angel)
Angel (Angel)
Angel (Angel)
Some might hate and they wait on your fall (Ah)
They don't know there's a grace for it all (Ah)
My flaws don’t make me
Beautiful and real are you, they cannot compare, all you
Perfectly a masterpiece in all of me, even my scars
Even my scars, yeah
Black girl here, Black girl with the Black girl hair
Took a little sunkiss just to look like this
God-sent, you’re an angel (Angel)
Angel (Angel)
Angel (Angel)
Angel (Angel)
Heaven wears your halo
They know you're an angel (Angel)
Angel (Angel)
Angel (Angel)
Angel (Angel)