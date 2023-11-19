《PARANOIA》歌詞｜HEARTSTEEL, League of Legends, BAEKHYUN of EXO新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
HEARTSTEEL, League of Legends, BAEKHYUN of EXO《PARANOIA》｜歌詞
two sides to a story but they never tell my side
never been the kinda guy to stay inside the guidelines
i know i’m the bad guy, i don’t gotta ask why
if you try to step to me, it’ll be the last time
i got dirt on my name, 6 feet in the ground
i got people in my past try bringing me down
say i’m losing my mind, i don’t wanna be found
grew up in the shadow but i know they watching me now
paranoia, on-the-go, i’m moving silent
pull up on ya, i got trouble right behind me
bite the bullet, suit and tie the silver lining
…i’ma show you how to crash a party
every time you pop off
they hoping that you fall hard
they praying for the death of a rockstar
everybody hating ever since you got more
they praying for the death of a rockstar
oooh, they love it when you lost boy
now the low life at the top floor
everybody hating ever since you got more
they praying for the death of a rockstar
they talk about me i forget to listen
at least i get the recognition
heavyweight, i pull up on you with the repetition
you in the pit, it’s not no exhibition (ding ding ding)
oh they big mad, i’m the big boss
talk a big game, take a big loss
growing up i was the problem that they didn’t solve
i’m the piece that wouldn’t fit inside the jigsaw
i got a lotta punch lines and a quick jab
i’m running straight through, i don’t gotta zigzag
i got a heavy heart, it’s hard to lift that
from the cradle to the grave, never changed, make em dig that
paranoia, on-the-go, i’m moving silent
pull up on ya, i got trouble right behind me
bite the bullet, suit and tie the silver lining
…i’ma show you how to crash a party
every time you pop off
they hoping that you fall hard
they praying for the death of a rockstar
everybody hating ever since you got more
they praying for the death of a rockstar
oooh, they love it when you lost boy
now the low life at the top floor
everybody hating ever since you got more
they praying for the death of a rockstar
they wanna kiss me long good night with a rose
hoping that the Eiffel falls of course
you don’t understand the life we chose
on life support, life goes…
i need my silence, my privacy so i can heal
and even rockstars got feelings that they feel
in reality this just repeats like a drill,
always.
every time you pop off
they hoping that you fall hard
they praying for the death of a rockstar
everybody hating ever since you got more
they praying for the death of a rockstar
oooh, they love it when you lost boy
now the low life at the top floor
everybody hating ever since you got more
they praying for the death of a rockstar
pop off
they hoping that you fall hard
they praying for the death of a rockstar
everybody hating ever since you got more
they praying for the death of a rockstar