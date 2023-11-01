《closure》歌詞｜Henry Moodie新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Henry Moodie《closure》｜歌詞
Felt like an ocean settled between us
When things fall apart, there's not always a reason
Maybe it’s bad luck, maybe we're not meant to be
I don't feel bitter, but trust me, I’ve tried to
Rewrite our best days to try villainise you
But you're the best thing that ever happened to me
And I know I'm not gonna end up alone
But how could I let someone else get close
If I don't know how to let you go?
You never lied, you never cheated, you never hurt me once
You never tried to mess up my feelings, but you're the reason that I don't know how to get closure
So, do something I can't get over
We didn't fight, we kept it even, never did nothing wrong
You never meant to break me to pieces, but you’re the reason that I don’t know how to get closure
So, do something I can't get over
Silence is so loud, feels like a nightmare
Flashbacks of us fill my days now you’re not there
It's hard to go out, the whole world reminds me of you (Reminds me of you)
And I know I'm not gonna end up alone
But how could I let someone else get close
When I'm still tryna let you go?
You never lied, you never cheated, you never hurt me once
You never tried to mess up my feelings, but you’re the reason that I don't know how to get closure
So, do something I can't get over
We didn't fight, we kept it even, never did nothing wrong
You never meant to break me to pieces, but you're the reason that I don't know how to get closure
So, do something I can't get over
(Ahh)
(I can't get, I can't get closure)
(Do something I can't get over)
(I can't get, I can't get closure)
(Do something, do something)
You never lied, never cheated, never hurt me once
You never tried to mess up my feelings, but you're the reason that I don't know how to get closure
So, do something I can't get over